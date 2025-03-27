A top Leeds restaurant has revealed the opening date for its brand new site in Headingley.

The Swine Bistro - formerly The Swine That Dines - will welcome customers to the venue on Otley Road from next week.

Chef Stu Myers and wife Jo Myers, of The Swine That Dines, on North Street, Leeds. Photo: Tony Johnson | Tony Johnson

With the kitchen set to open on April 4, guests will be able to enjoy the dishes that built the restaurant’s reputation as one of the best in the city.

Having previously been based on North Street in the city centre, the restaurant has doubled its covers to 35 - and is now taking bookings.

Executive chef Stu Myers and new head chef Kirsty Cheetham have developed an expanded menu whilst staying true to its culinary roots with its famous terrines, black pudding, homemade sausages and of course, its love affair with British pies.

The menu will change seasonally with weekly specials. Highlights include: pork and pistachio sausage with lentils watercress and mushrooms; venison, harissa and sherry sausage, with chickpeas and chard; ox cheek and oxtail pie; guinea fowl, bacon and leek pie; and twice baked comte cheese soufflé, with hazelnut, sage and fennel.

The expanded space in the restaurant has allowed the team to curate a bigger wine list which will include natural wines from Wayward Wines and Latitude Wines as well as local beers from Ilkley Brewery and Horsforth Brewery.

The team said they remain passionate about locally sourced ingredients as they partner with a variety of Yorkshire suppliers including R&J Yorkshire for its fresh meat, Tarbetts fishmonger, cheese from George & Joseph cheesemongers and beans from micro roaster, Chipp Coffee Co. The team will also be working with Leeds-based Compost It to recycle its food waste.

Jo Myers, co-owner of the Swine Bistro said: “It’s taken a huge amount of time and effort to realise our dream to revamp what was previously a hairdresser into a fully functioning kitchen and restaurant. It’s been a wild ride but we’re excited, and slightly nervous, to finally open our doors.

“We love the vibe in Headingley and the time out has allowed us to have fun with our menu as well as take part in lots of essential taste testing of ingredients and drinks from our brilliant local suppliers. We can’t wait to welcome guests into our new restaurant.”

In addition to the Headingley restaurant, the team has transformed its former North Street site into a bakery. The site will produce the Swine Bistro’s homemade bread and desserts under the watchful eye of Development Chef, Paul Bullock. Paul has been a part of the Swine team since it was the Greedy Pig café.

Paul has played a pivotal role devising creative menus for the Swine as well as developing the Here Comes The Bun concept which will evolve into a takeaway offer from North Street in the coming months. Here Come The Bun is a ‘bread-led’ sandwich offer celebrating the most delicious fillings from salt beef bagels and Banh Mi to hoagies and chicken fried steak sandwiches.

The move to a bigger restaurant was the result of a successful crowdfunding campaign the team at Swine Bistro ran in 2024 where it raised £42,000 from around 400 people, smashing its original target of £25,000.

Jo Myers added: “Now we have a bigger, better kitchen we will finally be able to fulfil our crowdfunder pledges of lemon meringue pies, Swine pies and cookery masterclasses with Stu. Restaurant vouchers will be sent out in the next few weeks and will be valid from opening day for two years.”

The new Swine Bistro restaurant is located opposite the Arndale Centre on Otley Road, Headingley and will be fully open from April 4. It will be open from Wednesday to Saturday for lunch and dinner. Bookings can be made via the website; swinethatdines.co.uk.