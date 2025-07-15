Swine Bistro Headingley: Leeds restaurant stunned by spot in Good Food Guide list - just 13 weeks after reopening
The Swine Bistro, on Otley Road in Headingley, is one of only two venues in the city to feature in The Good Food Guide’s 100 Best Local Restaurants for 2025, which was unveiled earlier today (July 16).
Formerly known as The Swine That Dines, the team moved from their much-loved North Street site in April after a crowdfunding campaign raised £42,000.
Reacting to the news, co-owner Jo Myers said: “It’s massive for us. It’s absolutely massive. We’re only on week 13 here at the new site. We’d hoped that this might happen next year once we’d found our feet, but to be on the list so soon after opening is amazing.”
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today
The guide praised the venue for its value, spotlighting its two courses for £20 deal and signature dishes including terrines, pies, black pudding and homemade sausages. It described the restaurant as “a fully-fledged, suburban bistro” and highlighted the arrival of new head chef Kirsty Cheetham.
Jo added that while the team is still settling into the new site, they’re already seeing progress.
“I feel we’ve improved so much in the last couple of months since we’ve opened our doors - and we’re planning to get better and better,” she said. “It’s a really welcome surprise. I didn’t think it would happen so soon.
“The list is full of places that we’ve eaten at, or that we want to eat at, and we know how hard they all work - because running a neighbourhood bistro is difficult.”
The new space has allowed the bistro to double its capacity to 35 covers, expand its wine list to include natural wines and local beers, and now - to take the next step - launch a brand new private dining room.
“Our main aim is to continue improving,” continued Jo. “We just want to get better and do things that we were never able to do in our old site.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.