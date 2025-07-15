The team behind a popular Leeds bistro have shared their joy after being named one of the best restaurants in the country - just 13 weeks after reopening in a brand new home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team behind The Swine Bistro have shared their joy after being named one of the best restaurants in the country - just 13 weeks after reopening in a brand new home. | Submitted

Formerly known as The Swine That Dines, the team moved from their much-loved North Street site in April after a crowdfunding campaign raised £42,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reacting to the news, co-owner Jo Myers said: “It’s massive for us. It’s absolutely massive. We’re only on week 13 here at the new site. We’d hoped that this might happen next year once we’d found our feet, but to be on the list so soon after opening is amazing.”

The guide praised the venue for its value, spotlighting its two courses for £20 deal and signature dishes including terrines, pies, black pudding and homemade sausages. It described the restaurant as “a fully-fledged, suburban bistro” and highlighted the arrival of new head chef Kirsty Cheetham.

Jo added that while the team is still settling into the new site, they’re already seeing progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel we’ve improved so much in the last couple of months since we’ve opened our doors - and we’re planning to get better and better,” she said. “It’s a really welcome surprise. I didn’t think it would happen so soon.

“The list is full of places that we’ve eaten at, or that we want to eat at, and we know how hard they all work - because running a neighbourhood bistro is difficult.”

The new space has allowed the bistro to double its capacity to 35 covers, expand its wine list to include natural wines and local beers, and now - to take the next step - launch a brand new private dining room.

“Our main aim is to continue improving,” continued Jo. “We just want to get better and do things that we were never able to do in our old site.”