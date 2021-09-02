Farsley Fire and Smoke owner ecstatic after selling more than 3,000 burgers at Leeds Festival

Ashley Turner, 40, is the owner of Farsley Fire and Smoke - which sells the "finest Yorkshire produce smoked over fire and smoke for a minimum of 16 hours".

The company has vans usually stationed in Farsley and Calverley and also offers a delivery service.

However, Ashley decided to give Leeds Festival a go for the first time to test the waters.

Ashley told the YEP he wanted to see if their truck "could stand up to the big boys" - and "she didn't disappoint".

Queues stretched across the field all weekend, Ashley said.

He added: "This was the first large scale festival that we have attended.

"We wanted to see if our Farsley food truck could stand up to the big boys and she sure didn't disappoint.

Sarah and Ashley Turner, of Farsley, run the Farsley Fire & Smoke BBQ. Photo: James Hardisty.

"Our business ethos is supporting locally by using the finest Yorkshire produce.

"Everything was sourced within a few miles of our smokery in Farsley.

"We make life difficult for ourselves but the satisfaction of seeing how much people 'taste the difference' makes it all worth it."

Ashley said festivals "don't have to be about poor quality burgers".

He added: "We took the best Yorkshire could offer and sold lots of them.

"This was a large scale logistics operation, we have learnt lots.

"We look forward to return to our normal serving from our truck in Farsley on Friday and Saturday nights and servicing the local community via Uber Eats."

Ashley praised his staff and said their efforts "went beyond words".

In a social media post, he said: "Never, have we ever seen lines like it.

"Feeding so many Festival goers was as tough as it gets.

"So so so so grateful to our staff who worked their socks off.

"We wanted to take quality produce, with everyone else seemingly cuts corners, knocking out budget food. We wanted to stay true to our values and we did."

Unbelievably, one customer returned to the food truck nine times within the weekend - much to the delight of staff.

Ashley added: "Our reward was seeing the same faces return every day telling us we have the best burgers on site!

"One guy came three times a day, for three days!