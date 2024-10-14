Sunny Bank Mills Farsley: French-inspired cheesemongers set to open in Leeds this autumn
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Metz Cheesemonger will be opening in Sunny Bank Mills, Farsley, later this year.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Owned by Emmanuelle Metz who has more than a decade of experience in the field, the French-inspired cheese shop offers specialty cheeses and wine pairings.
The exciting new opening was announced via the brand’s official social media channels, where the team behind Metz Cheesemonger have been also documenting updates to the premise.
The Instagram post said: “Our journey so far…
“Today we’ve spent the afternoon cleaning, having a delivery of chairs, planning what’s next and sorting our crowdfunding whilst enjoying a wander around our excellent new neighbourhood!
“Follow our journey on Instagram and Facebook for updates and keep an eye out as our crowd funding will be live soon (with lots of perks and incentives).
“We can’t wait to share this journey with you all.”
In recent decades, Sunny Bank Mills, a former working mill, has been transformed into a commercial and cultural centre in Farsley.
It is now home to arts studios and galleries, businesses and eateries including Amity Brew Co and Grumpy’s.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.