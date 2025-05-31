A top-rated independent restaurant in north Leeds has launched its first-ever Sunday roast dinner menu.

The award-winning restaurant, which opened as the Greedy Pig cafe in 2012 before being transformed into a restaurant in 2014, smashed its crowdfunding campaign in July 2024, raising £42,000 to help fund its move to a bigger venue.

Launching from Sunday, June 1, Swine Bistro’s new Sunday lunch service will run from 12pm to 4pm, with prices starting from £25.

The Swine Bistro has launched its first-ever Sunday roast dinner menu - created by head chef Kirsty Cheetham. | Richard Walker/ImageNorth

Kirsty Cheetham, head chef at the Swine Bistro said: “It’s been our dream to offer a proper British Sunday lunch since we opened in April. Stu and I have developed a menu that truly celebrates the best of Yorkshire produce, delivering a Sunday roast that’s comforting, satisfying, and full of flavour.

“We’ve worked closely with Sykes House Farm to source top-quality beef and pair it with seasonal veg, crispy beef fat roasties, and giant fluffy Yorkshires. There’ll also always be a choice of British belly pork, chicken, fish, and vegetarian mains, alongside one of our famous pies.”

Twice winner of the Observer Food Monthly's Best Sunday Lunch award during her time at The Queen o’t Owd Thatch in South Milford, head chef Kirsty Cheetham is renowned for her exceptional roasts and epic Yorkshire puddings.

At the heart of the Sunday menu is a succulent 40-day aged, outdoor-reared Yorkshire beef rump, served with beef dripping roast potatoes, huge fluffy Yorkshire puddings, and Cheetham’s famously rich gravy.

The new menu has been expertly paired with wines from Latitude and Wayward Wines, along with a selection of homemade puddings. Guests can also enjoy a rotating selection of seasonal starters, mains, and desserts, including fish and vegetarian options.

The menu will change seasonally with weekly specials. A flavour of the menu:

Snacks

Devilled Eggs

Gilda - olive, pickle, chilli, anchovy

House Cured Ham, Remoulade, Celery Salt

Starters

Duck & Foie Gras Terrine, Cornichons, Pear Chutney

Courgette, Butter Bean, Ricotta, Basil

Mains

Gurnard, Fennel, Potato, Saffron, Mussels

Half Confit Chicken, Peas, Leeks, Tarragon, Baby Gem

Boudin Noir, Pistachio & Truffle Sausage, Haricot Beans, Parsley

40 day Aged Rump Cap, Beef Dripping Potatoes

Yorkshire Pudding, Carrot & Broccoli, Gravy

Sides

Cauliflower Cheese (ogglesheild, mayfield, cheddar)

Desserts

Sticky Toffee Pudding, Pouring Cream

Raspberry Frangipane, Clotted Cream

Local Honey Ice Cream, Thyme Sugar Biscuit