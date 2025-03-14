13 of the best places for a Sunday roast in Leeds according to YEP readers - including Woodside and White Swan

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 14th Mar 2025, 04:45 BST

Sundays are meant for roasts, and Leeds offers a variety of excellent options.

Whether you prefer beef, pork, lamb, or a vegetarian or vegan meal, the cherished Sunday lunch comes in many forms.

We asked Yorkshire Evening Post readers to share their favourite spots for a roast dinner in Leeds, and the responses were many.

Here are 13 of the best places for a Sunday roast in Leeds, as recommended by YEP readers.

This trendy spot serves the best roast according to YEP reader Lynsey Atikson-Buckley.

1. Woodside Neighbourhood Bar & Eatery, Crown Point Rd

This trendy spot serves the best roast according to YEP reader Lynsey Atikson-Buckley. | Woodside/Google

Kathleen Lees described the Sunday lunch at Yeadon's White Swan as "delicious".

2. The White Swan, High St, Yeadon

Kathleen Lees described the Sunday lunch at Yeadon's White Swan as "delicious". | The White Swan

This scenic pub was recommended by readers including Shirley Feldhaus.

3. Kirkstall Bridge Inn, Bridge Rd, Kirkstall

This scenic pub was recommended by readers including Shirley Feldhaus. | National World

Readers including Lisa Lancashire and Samantha McConnell mentioned this Farsley cafe.

4. Cafe Deli Margaux, Town St, Farsley

Readers including Lisa Lancashire and Samantha McConnell mentioned this Farsley cafe. | Simon Hulme

Stephen Ellis said: "Hope inn York road Leeds 9 best ever."

5. Hope Inn, York Rd

Stephen Ellis said: "Hope inn York road Leeds 9 best ever." | Google

Leeds' best roast can be found at Three Cottages, according to reader Paul Dishman.

6. Three Cottages at Meanwood Park, Green Rd

Leeds' best roast can be found at Three Cottages, according to reader Paul Dishman. | David Stevens/Google

