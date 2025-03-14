Whether you prefer beef, pork, lamb, or a vegetarian or vegan meal, the cherished Sunday lunch comes in many forms.
Here are 13 of the best places for a Sunday roast in Leeds, as recommended by YEP readers.
1. Woodside Neighbourhood Bar & Eatery, Crown Point Rd
This trendy spot serves the best roast according to YEP reader Lynsey Atikson-Buckley. | Woodside/Google
2. The White Swan, High St, Yeadon
Kathleen Lees described the Sunday lunch at Yeadon's White Swan as "delicious". | The White Swan
3. Kirkstall Bridge Inn, Bridge Rd, Kirkstall
This scenic pub was recommended by readers including Shirley Feldhaus. | National World
4. Cafe Deli Margaux, Town St, Farsley
Readers including Lisa Lancashire and Samantha McConnell mentioned this Farsley cafe. | Simon Hulme
5. Hope Inn, York Rd
Stephen Ellis said: "Hope inn York road Leeds 9 best ever." | Google
6. Three Cottages at Meanwood Park, Green Rd
Leeds' best roast can be found at Three Cottages, according to reader Paul Dishman. | David Stevens/Google