Having originally been knocked down to make way for student accommodation, the newly renovated Wetherspoons was a delight throughout.

I visited Stick or Twist for some pre drinks ahead of meeting some friends at a local Indian and what I got was everything you might expect from a Wetherspoons but more.

Cheap priced pints, those familiar carpet patterns, long walks to the toilets but most of all a friendly atmosphere.

It was as busy as you would expect to find it on a Saturday night in Leeds city centre but the spacious and well laid out venue meant finding a table wasn’t overally difficult.

The huge windows mean there’s plenty of light in Stick or Twist, a refreshing change from many Wetherspoons pubs, which suffer from being a tad on the gloomy side.

Outside even featured a large seating area although the wet and nature of the weather of the night in question left that seating area out of the question for all.

As always, there was a good selection of beers and ale’s on tap as well as an even larger selection of wines and spirits. I might have chosen a tried and tested Corona but there was option aplenty for anyone feeling a tad more adventurous.

The service was fast, efficient and friendly as one comes to expect in Spoons and while I may not have tasted the food on this particular visit as to not spoil my appetite ahead of dinner I did see plenty of lovely looking dishes heading for other tables – in you guessed it those famous patterned plates.

The venue has also been chosen as one of 14 Wetherspoons pubs in Leeds to try out an all new menu, which will include katsu curry, new burgers, salads and pubs classics.

I know the questionable past antics of their chairman and founder Tim Martin have left many unimpressed with the venue in recent times and while admittedly it isn’t a place I would be rushing to on a special occasion, it remains a safe and reliable bet for a quick round of drinks before (and after) dinner.

As with most major city’s in the UK, Leeds is home to a number of Wetherspoons pubs from the one at city station to the newly opened Scribbling Mill at the White Rose Centre but Stick or Twist is certainly one to stick with.

Factfile

Address: 16 Merrion Way, Leeds LS2 8PT

Telephone: 0113 887 6880

Opening hours: Sun-Thurs: 8am-12am; Fri-Sat: 8am-1am.

Scores

Drinks: 8/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

Service: 8/10