Known for their Yorkshire beef smashburgers and indulgent loaded fries, Slap and Pickle has become a Leeds staple for fans of comfort food. Now, as the city enters summer, the indie food group is unveiling a new hotdog menu to enjoy during the warmer months.

Dogtown lands at Trinity Kitchen on Monday 22 May, trading through to Sunday 16 July. However this is not Dogtown's first Trinity outing: Slap and Pickle first introduced a range of hotdogs under the same name back in 2014, when the brand marked its first foray into street food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dogtown is all about inclusive eating, so vegans can indulge in as wide a choice as well - while halal and gluten-free options making things more accessible.

Leeds indie food business Slap and Pickle is launching a new hotdog menu at Trinity Kitchen