A Bramley sandwich shop has been crowned the best in the country at the Uber Eats Awards in London.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Silver’s Deli, which only opened two years ago, beat more than 130 nominated restaurants to become one of 12 finalists. Last night, it won the top prize as Restaurant of the Year, along with £100,000 to invest in the business.

The win marks a rapid rise for the independent eatery, which was named Yorkshire champion by popular vote earlier this year after narrowly missing out to fellow Leeds eatery Sqew in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founder Chris Riley said: “Winning Restaurant of the Year is a dream come true. This award isn’t just recognition for our food, but for the hard work of our whole team and the incredible support of our community.

“When I first set out, I was literally watching YouTube tutorials to learn how to build the restaurant myself, so to now be recognised on this stage feels surreal. The £100,000 prize will allow us to refurbish our current site, refine our in-store operations, and grow sales.

“We can’t wait to take the next step in our journey. Thanks to the judges, the team, and of course, my wonderful daughter, Silver - this is for you!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post ahead of the ceremony, Chris said: “I wanted it somewhere where, when I’m not at work, I still come in with my kids and hang out... that real family vibe. Naming it after my daughter was part of that.”