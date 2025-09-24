Silver's Deli: Leeds sandwich shop crowned Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year 2025
Silver’s Deli, which only opened two years ago, beat more than 130 nominated restaurants to become one of 12 finalists. Last night, it won the top prize as Restaurant of the Year, along with £100,000 to invest in the business.
The win marks a rapid rise for the independent eatery, which was named Yorkshire champion by popular vote earlier this year after narrowly missing out to fellow Leeds eatery Sqew in 2024.
Founder Chris Riley said: “Winning Restaurant of the Year is a dream come true. This award isn’t just recognition for our food, but for the hard work of our whole team and the incredible support of our community.
“When I first set out, I was literally watching YouTube tutorials to learn how to build the restaurant myself, so to now be recognised on this stage feels surreal. The £100,000 prize will allow us to refurbish our current site, refine our in-store operations, and grow sales.
“We can’t wait to take the next step in our journey. Thanks to the judges, the team, and of course, my wonderful daughter, Silver - this is for you!”