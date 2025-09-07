Since opening in Bramley less than two years ago, Silver’s Deli has taken Leeds - and the UK - by storm, with a shot at Restaurant of the Year now on the horizon.

The sandwich shop on the corner of Stanningley Road is no stranger to acclaim, with endorsements and praise from food reviewers, locals and online personalities alike.

This year, Silver’s was crowned the best restaurant in Yorkshire by Uber Eats, earning a chance to compete for Restaurant of the Year in London later this month.

Chris Riley founded Silver’s Deli in 2023. | National World

“The fact that we won it {best in Yorkshire} this year, and that we’ve still got that loyal customer base, means so much to us,” owner and founder Chris Riley told the Yorkshire Evening Post. “And the fact that we get to go to London now and hopefully bring [Restaurant of the Year] back to Yorkshire is massive.”

Chris founded Silver’s Deli in late 2023 with the dream of creating something lasting and niche-free, with a distinct family feel. The name comes from his daughter.

“I wanted it somewhere where, when I’m not at work, I still come in with my kids and hang out... that real family vibe. Naming it after my daughter was part of that,” he explained.

“I really wanted a concept that doesn't rely on a fad or the next big thing. With burgers, people really wanted fat ones, and now they want smash burgers, and then it will move onto something else.

“You can ride that wave for a couple of years. But I wanted something that has legs, that I can have for 20 years.”

Silver’s Deli keeps its sandwich menu fresh and plentiful, with staples like salt beef, pistachio pig, and the best-selling Everything breakfast sandwich. But it’s the one-day-only specials and collaborations that have customers lining the pavement for hours to get a taste.

Silver’s Deli is located on Stanningley Road in Bramley. | National World

So far, the deli has served up mouth-watering sarnies in collaboration with the likes of Bundobust and Stuzzi.

In May, Chris also revealed that his deli had joined Get Baked, supplying its baked goods stores in Headingley and beyond with his sandwiches - a move that has helped take Silver’s beyond Bramley while avoiding franchising.

“There can be quite a lot of competition in hospitality, and I kind of wanted to do the opposite, and try and work together with people,” Chris said. “A lot of work goes into those collabs, and we’ve actually lost money on most of them.

“Networking is a massive thing. You can't do it all alone. I'm the sole owner of this business, so you need to network, and you need that support from other people.”

“But the problem with things like [specials] is you've got to deliver at the end of it. Because if you have people queuing for an hour and it's shit, then you're in the shit, and it's not a good look.”

One collaboration, the O’Hagan - created by local tattoo artist and online personality Dan O’Hagan - has secured a permanent spot on the menu. “Dan and Daryl [Watson, who together with O’Hagan runs the Instagram account 2 Phat Kuntz Eat] have played a huge part in the rise of Silver’s.

In May, Silver’s joined the Get Baked family. | National World

“I will never be able to thank those guys enough. They are great customers of mine. I love the stuff they do on social media, and I just think they're so funny. But they're really, really, really passionate about food.”

Whatever happens in London later this month, Chris insists it’s the support of Bramley regulars that means the most.

“I think there’s room for another Silver’s in Leeds, maybe in the suburbs,” he said. “But for now, it’s about looking after what we’ve built here.”

And whether the deli takes the national crown or not, Silver’s looks set to keep serving sandwiches - and Yorkshire pride - for years to come.