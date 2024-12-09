The highly anticipated Rita’s Beerhall and Ballroom opened to punters on Friday (December 6), having taken over the former Walkabout site on Woodhouse Lane.
Blending the charm of a traditional beer hall with exciting cocktails, the photos show leopard-print pool tables, glowing neon lights and large tables for catching up with mates. There are also huge ‘XXL pizzas’, Rita’s signature 24-inch margheritas.
Bosses have promised live music every day, with DJs keeping the atmosphere lively until late.
Meanwhile, an outdoor beer garden provides a year-round hangout space away from the vibrant bar area showcasing tequila slushies and margaritas.
Here are seven first look pictures inside -