Seven first look pictures inside new Leeds bar Rita's Beerhall and Ballroom with enormous pizzas and cocktails

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 9th Dec 2024, 17:25 BST

New pictures have given an enticing first look inside a bold new addition to Leeds’ nightlife scene.

The highly anticipated Rita’s Beerhall and Ballroom opened to punters on Friday (December 6), having taken over the former Walkabout site on Woodhouse Lane.

Blending the charm of a traditional beer hall with exciting cocktails, the photos show leopard-print pool tables, glowing neon lights and large tables for catching up with mates. There are also huge ‘XXL pizzas’, Rita’s signature 24-inch margheritas.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

Bosses have promised live music every day, with DJs keeping the atmosphere lively until late.

Meanwhile, an outdoor beer garden provides a year-round hangout space away from the vibrant bar area showcasing tequila slushies and margaritas.

Here are seven first look pictures inside -

Rita’s Beerhall and Ballroom is the latest addition to Leeds’ nightlife scene.

1. Rita’s Beerhall and Ballroom

Rita’s Beerhall and Ballroom is the latest addition to Leeds’ nightlife scene. | Rita’s Beerhall and Ballroom

Photo Sales
It has taken over the former Walkabout site on Woodhouse Lane and blends the charm of a traditional beer hall with exciting cocktails.

2. Rita’s Beerhall and Ballroom

It has taken over the former Walkabout site on Woodhouse Lane and blends the charm of a traditional beer hall with exciting cocktails. | Rita’s Beerhall and Ballroom

Photo Sales
Bosses have promised live music every day, with DJs keeping the atmosphere lively until late.

3. Rita’s Beerhall and Ballroom

Bosses have promised live music every day, with DJs keeping the atmosphere lively until late. | Rita’s Beerhall and Ballroom

Photo Sales
The venue's signature menu item is the 24-inch XXL margherita pizzas.

4. Rita’s Beerhall and Ballroom

The venue's signature menu item is the 24-inch XXL margherita pizzas. | Rita’s Beerhall and Ballroom

Photo Sales
A vibrant bar area showcases tequila slushies and margaritas.

5. Rita’s Beerhall and Ballroom

A vibrant bar area showcases tequila slushies and margaritas. | Rita’s Beerhall and Ballroom

Photo Sales
There are leopard-print pool tables, glowing neon lights and large tables for catching up with mates.

6. Rita’s Beerhall and Ballroom

There are leopard-print pool tables, glowing neon lights and large tables for catching up with mates. | Rita’s Beerhall and Ballroom

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice