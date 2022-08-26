Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Salvatore’s Bar and Street Kitchen is located four doors down from the award-winning Italian restaurant in Otley Road.

The grandson of founder Salvatore Dammone, who is named after his grandad, is the chef patron behind the bar and kitchen.

He said: “Being part of the Dammone family is an honour and I have been surrounded by a passion of cooking from such a young age.

"Salvatore’s is something we have wanted to do for a long time and we feel like now is the perfect time to bring something different to Headingley.”

Salvatore began his career at his grandfather’s restaurant and has 11 years experience in the food industry, including Michelin Star restaurants such as Locanda Locatelli’s in London and La Foresteria in Sicily.

Salvatore’s Bar and Street Kitchen promises an “ambient space” for guests to enjoy an array of drinks such as Yorkshire pales, cocktails and wines.

The bar will serve a street food menu

There will be a wide range of IPAs and craft beer, courtesy of a partnership with North Brewing Co.

Paying homage to Salvo’s, there will be a small range of Italian street food – including crispy carbonara, arancini balls and other dishes such as Korean fried chicken.

More than £75,000 has been invested into the restaurant and bar.

Salvatore added: “I’m excited to be bringing a modern bar and street kitchen to the independent bar scene.

“We look forward to welcoming guests to the bar to enjoy our range of drinks and delicious street food.”