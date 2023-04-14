2 . The Man Behind The Curtain

Michael O'Hare's The Man Behind The Curtain, Leeds' only Michelin Star restaurant, is rated 'very good' by the Good Food Guide, scoring 'exceptional' for 'uniqueness' and 'deliciousness'. The expert said: "Michael O'Hare's cooking is full of striking visual dazzlement, its power to astonish beginning before it even hits the palate. Yes, it all costs but, in the context, the lunch taster in particular is good value for the theatrical fun and the memorable taste sensations that come your way." Photo: The Man Behind The Curtain