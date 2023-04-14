News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Seagull dies after being dragged on a lead in viral Facebook video
10 minutes ago Police issue new statement over Nicola Bulley case
52 minutes ago RCN rejects Government’s pay offer - new 48 hour strike to go ahead
1 hour ago DWP issues holiday warning to Universal Credit and PIP claimants
1 hour ago NHS Unison members accept pay deal offer in England
3 hours ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles

The 10 Leeds restaurants recommended by the Good Food Guide 2023 including Salvo's and Stuzzi

The Good Food Guide was founded by Raymond Postgate in 1951 and is the longest-standing guide to dining out in the UK.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 14th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

The Guide looks at reader recommendations and tips before one of 30 inspectors is sent out to give their expert assessment on the food and hospitality. Members of the Good Food Guide Club can access hundreds of reviews and pictures via its app.

Here are the 10 Leeds restaurants that are currently recommended by the Good Food Guide 2023, and what experts had to say about them.

These 10 restaurants are recommended by experts in the Good Food Guide 2023

1. The Leeds restaurants in the Good Food Guide

These 10 restaurants are recommended by experts in the Good Food Guide 2023 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Michael O'Hare's The Man Behind The Curtain, Leeds' only Michelin Star restaurant, is rated 'very good' by the Good Food Guide, scoring 'exceptional' for 'uniqueness' and 'deliciousness'. The expert said: "Michael O'Hare's cooking is full of striking visual dazzlement, its power to astonish beginning before it even hits the palate. Yes, it all costs but, in the context, the lunch taster in particular is good value for the theatrical fun and the memorable taste sensations that come your way."

2. The Man Behind The Curtain

Michael O'Hare's The Man Behind The Curtain, Leeds' only Michelin Star restaurant, is rated 'very good' by the Good Food Guide, scoring 'exceptional' for 'uniqueness' and 'deliciousness'. The expert said: "Michael O'Hare's cooking is full of striking visual dazzlement, its power to astonish beginning before it even hits the palate. Yes, it all costs but, in the context, the lunch taster in particular is good value for the theatrical fun and the memorable taste sensations that come your way." Photo: The Man Behind The Curtain

Photo Sales
The Swine That Dines in North Street, run by Stu and Jo Myers, is rated 'very good' in the Good Food Guide. Experts said: "It remains the delightfully simple former café it always was, with Jo front of house and Stu downstairs cooking uncomplicated but very good food. The menu changes regularly but the highlights of a recent visit included a buttery duck liver parfait garnished with broad beans, radishes and grapes, and a dish of fresh crab with hot, crisp polenta fries. "

3. The Swine That Dines

The Swine That Dines in North Street, run by Stu and Jo Myers, is rated 'very good' in the Good Food Guide. Experts said: "It remains the delightfully simple former café it always was, with Jo front of house and Stu downstairs cooking uncomplicated but very good food. The menu changes regularly but the highlights of a recent visit included a buttery duck liver parfait garnished with broad beans, radishes and grapes, and a dish of fresh crab with hot, crisp polenta fries. " Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
CORA in Boston Spa, a neighbourhood restaurant and bakery from Liz Cottam, was rated 'good'. Experts said: "Cora is the third in Liz Cottam’s stable of restaurants following on from Home and The Owl in Leeds. This one, in smart Boston Spa, operates as a restaurant and a morning bakery, the counter piled high with bread and pastries to take out or eat in with tea, coffee or perhaps a Mimosa or Bloody Mary. In all, it is a beautifully balanced menu of well-executed dishes, ambitious and sophisticated without being intimidating."

4. CORA

CORA in Boston Spa, a neighbourhood restaurant and bakery from Liz Cottam, was rated 'good'. Experts said: "Cora is the third in Liz Cottam’s stable of restaurants following on from Home and The Owl in Leeds. This one, in smart Boston Spa, operates as a restaurant and a morning bakery, the counter piled high with bread and pastries to take out or eat in with tea, coffee or perhaps a Mimosa or Bloody Mary. In all, it is a beautifully balanced menu of well-executed dishes, ambitious and sophisticated without being intimidating." Photo: CORA

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Leeds