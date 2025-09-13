The slow but sure shift towards cooler weather is a reminder to make the most of these last warm, golden afternoons.

For me, that means a few final laps around Roundhay Park, where families and couples linger in the autumn sunshine.

And, as every good stroll demands, a pint stop is non-negotiable. So, after crossing the park, the Roundhay Fox beckoned me indoors and straight to the bar.

The Fox sits right on the edge of Roundhay Park. | National World

I ordered a pint of Aspall for my friend and a crisp Pravha for myself - just two among a strong line-up of pub favourites and refreshing choices.

Our first instinct was to grab a table on the front patio facing the road. It’s a favourite spot of mine for its lively atmosphere and endless opportunities to watch dogs.

But on this visit, I remembered the Fox’s lesser-known back garden. To my surprise, while the front bustled with diners, dogs and chatter, the rear beer garden was all but deserted.

It was a lovely surprise - space to choose between a peaceful corner for a long conversation or the vibrant, street-side buzz.

Pravha and Aspall are amongst the range of draught beers and ciders on offer. | National World

We took our drinks and slipped out back, settling at a large table with the place to ourselves. It felt like stumbling upon a secret oasis.

On my next trip to the bar, I couldn’t help but pause at the gin selection - an impressive array that felt almost indulgent. Rows of bottles and flavoured tonics made me feel like a kid in a sweet shop.

I opted for a Hepple gin with a pomelo pink pepper tonic. The pairing was bright and unexpectedly smooth, the tonic’s usual bitterness replaced by gentle sweetness and hints of melon. It was a refreshing twist, and a real pleasure to sip in the fading sunlight.

It left me curious to explore more of their gin and tonic combinations. The Fox seems the perfect place for that - offering flavours adventurous enough to tempt you from your usual order without straying too far from classic comfort.

The excellent range of mixers makes Roundhay Fox the ideal spot for gin and tonic lovers. | National World

As the evenings draw in and the walks shorten, I can see myself returning, notebook in hand, to “research” more combinations. It’s the kind of spot that makes experimenting with a winter drinks cabinet feel less like work and more like a treat.

Factfile

