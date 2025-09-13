Roundhay Fox review: This north Leeds pub is the ideal spot for a pint after a stroll through Roundhay Park
For me, that means a few final laps around Roundhay Park, where families and couples linger in the autumn sunshine.
And, as every good stroll demands, a pint stop is non-negotiable. So, after crossing the park, the Roundhay Fox beckoned me indoors and straight to the bar.
I ordered a pint of Aspall for my friend and a crisp Pravha for myself - just two among a strong line-up of pub favourites and refreshing choices.
Our first instinct was to grab a table on the front patio facing the road. It’s a favourite spot of mine for its lively atmosphere and endless opportunities to watch dogs.
But on this visit, I remembered the Fox’s lesser-known back garden. To my surprise, while the front bustled with diners, dogs and chatter, the rear beer garden was all but deserted.
It was a lovely surprise - space to choose between a peaceful corner for a long conversation or the vibrant, street-side buzz.
We took our drinks and slipped out back, settling at a large table with the place to ourselves. It felt like stumbling upon a secret oasis.
On my next trip to the bar, I couldn’t help but pause at the gin selection - an impressive array that felt almost indulgent. Rows of bottles and flavoured tonics made me feel like a kid in a sweet shop.
I opted for a Hepple gin with a pomelo pink pepper tonic. The pairing was bright and unexpectedly smooth, the tonic’s usual bitterness replaced by gentle sweetness and hints of melon. It was a refreshing twist, and a real pleasure to sip in the fading sunlight.
It left me curious to explore more of their gin and tonic combinations. The Fox seems the perfect place for that - offering flavours adventurous enough to tempt you from your usual order without straying too far from classic comfort.
As the evenings draw in and the walks shorten, I can see myself returning, notebook in hand, to “research” more combinations. It’s the kind of spot that makes experimenting with a winter drinks cabinet feel less like work and more like a treat.
Factfile
- Address: Princes Ave, Roundhay, Leeds LS8 2EP
- Telephone: 0113 269 3352
- Opening hours: Mon-Sun, 11.30am-11pm
- Website: https://www.vintageinn.co.uk/restaurants/yorkshire/theroundhayfoxleeds#/
Scores
- Drinks: 8/10
- Value: 7/10
- Atmosphere: 8/10
- Service: 7/10