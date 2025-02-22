Rita's Leeds review: I tried the new 'beer hall for cocktail lovers' - and the atmosphere is electric
Once a gin-or-nothing drinker, a ‘spicy marg’ has quickly become my go-to order - and it seems like I’m not the only one.
From the classic squeeze of lime to pineapple, spice and a whole heap of other interesting varieties, the tequila cocktail seems to be taking over every bar menu in Leeds.
And after spotting that one of the city’s latest additions to the bar scene - named after the cocktail - claims to have the “best margs in Leeds”, I had to pay a visit.
Rita’s opened in December last year, after bar group Stonegate invested £1million transforming the former Walkabout venue into the new concept - a “beer hall for cocktail lovers”.
The imposing building, which I remember as a Yates bar back in my student days, now hosts live music every night, tequila slushies and leopard print pool tables.
We visited on a Friday evening when the city centre was unusually quiet. But not Rita’s - the place was bouncing as we walked in, with hoards of people enjoying a performer playing lively acoustic covers.
Although it was busy, there’s ample seating available across two floors. We found a table near the stage, and after a bit of a jostle to get to the bar, ordered our first round. It was time to put the spicy marg to the test.
It was nicely sharp with plenty of lime juice, and a drizzle of agave syrup that made it very drinkable, but not too sweet. However, I like my spicy margs to blow my head off, and the seasoning on the rim was missing a good chilli kick.
Not my favourite in Leeds (the new spicy margs at Green Room - that are even garnished with chilli - currently hold the top spot), but certainly not bad for £8.50.
My companion went for a Guinness (£5), which sadly didn’t pass the ‘tilt test’ - but was served at a nice temperature.
To my delight, as I got back with the drinks the musician started an acoustic cover of High School Musical’s ‘Breaking Free’ - which the crowd belted along with him.
The margarita might not have blown me away, but the atmosphere here is electric.
Stonegate has nailed it with the new concept - and I’m sure it won’t be long before Rita’s are popping up all over the UK.
Factfile
Address: 43 Woodhouse Lane, Leeds, LS1 3HQ
Telephone: 0113 245 4928
Opening hours: Sun-Tues, noon-2am; Weds-Sat, noon-3am.
Website: www.ritasbars.co.uk
Scores
Atmosphere: 10/10
Drinks: 6/10
Value: 8/10
Service: 7/10
