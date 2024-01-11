A Leeds city centre bar is offering free cocktails this month - in exchange for donations.

Leeds rum bar and cantina Revolucion de Cuba, located in Call Lane, is asking customers to kick-start the New Year with charity and their local communities in mind by donating good quality gloves, hats, or scarves to its From Cuba with GLove appeal.

All contributions will be passed on to Revolución de Cuba’s local charity partners that support homeless and vulnerable people in and around Leeds as temperatures plummet later this month.

Donated items will be exchanged for a Banana Manaña cocktail on the house.

Revolucion de Cuba is swapping winter accessory donations for free cocktails during January. Photo: Revolucion de Cuba

Alex McMillan, from Revolución de Cuba, said: “As temperatures are forecast to drop and snow to fall, we hope that From Cuba with GLove will make a positive impact on the lives of those who live in the communities around our Leeds venue and across the city, whilst shining a spotlight on Cuban kindness.

"The Cuban people are known for their affection, gentleness and humanity and they’re sentiments that we share here at Revolución de Cuba Leeds.

"The New Year is an excellent time to declutter and clear out, setting us up for 2024 whilst making a real difference to those who need our support – especially as an icy blast prepares to hit the UK.

"In return, you’ll brighten up what is no doubt a chilly January day with a deliciously fruity sunshine cocktail in a glass, as our way of saying thanks for your support."

Alex added: “Even better, it’s made using Banana Peel Rum from Discarded Spirits - a brilliant brand that creates spirits from waste food. It’s made from discarded banana skins sourced from a food flavouring manufacturer using a Caribbean rum base. So, we’re helping to reverse needless food waste too."

Clean, quality gloves, hats and scarves can be dropped off at the Call Lane venue.

Alex added: "All homeless charities have been chosen by our local teams and customers and are causes close to their hearts.

"We encourage those who donate to find out more about them, and to also nominate their own worthy causes to receive warm winter accessories from us."