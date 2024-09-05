31 Leeds pubs we have loved and lost

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 5th Sep 2024, 04:45 BST

These photos raise a glass to these gone but not forgotten Leeds pubs.

They may have fallen by the wayside but for many will always evoke happy times of a misspent youth or a sense of community and belonging. Time may have been called on these watering holes but we hope these photos provide a trip down memory lane for generations of revellers who enjoyed a pint or two back in the day. Which was your favourite?

Do you remember The Jubilee on The Headrow? Pictured here in November 1982.

1. The Jubilee

Do you remember The Jubilee on The Headrow? Pictured here in November 1982. | YPN Photo: YPN

The Peel, a Webster's pub on Boar Lane, closed in the mid 1980s as its necessary refurbishment was simply not seen as a woethwhile investment.

2. The Peel

The Peel, a Webster's pub on Boar Lane, closed in the mid 1980s as its necessary refurbishment was simply not seen as a woethwhile investment. | YPN Photo: YPN

The Squinting Cat on Swarcliffe Drive became a magnet for anti-social behaviour before a fire broke out in 2013, which destroyed a large portion of the building.

3. The Squinting Cat

The Squinting Cat on Swarcliffe Drive became a magnet for anti-social behaviour before a fire broke out in 2013, which destroyed a large portion of the building. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

The Travellers on Selby Road - pictured inside here in April 1993 - closed in 2007.

4. The Travellers

The Travellers on Selby Road - pictured inside here in April 1993 - closed in 2007. | YPN Photo: YPN

Stumps - located underneath Leeds City Art Gallery on The Headrow - was a popular haunt. Closed in the 1990s.

5. Stumps

Stumps - located underneath Leeds City Art Gallery on The Headrow - was a popular haunt. Closed in the 1990s. | YPN Photo: YPN

Pictured is Suzanne and Michael Haywood at the Mulberry Hotel on Hunslet Road in September 2009. The pub closed in 2012.

6. Mulberry Hotel

Pictured is Suzanne and Michael Haywood at the Mulberry Hotel on Hunslet Road in September 2009. The pub closed in 2012. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Related topics:LeedsPubs
