15 lively photos as Pudsey Congs Beer Festival brings weekend of ales and live music to Leeds cricket club

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 29th Mar 2025, 17:19 BST

Pudsey Congs Beer Festival is back for a weekend packed full of drinking, live music and family-friendly fun.

The celebrations, at Pudsey Congs Cricket Club, kicked off on Friday (March 28) and will continue through to Sunday, bringing together ale lovers, gin enthusiasts and cider connoisseurs in Leeds.

This year’s festival featured an impressive selection of locally brewed ales, refreshing ciders and the ever-popular gin and prosecco bar. Visitors of all ages were treated to live music, delicious street food from Jay’s Pizza Project and a lively atmosphere.

Families were welcome too, with free entry for under-18s and children’s entertainment including a bouncy castle and face painting.

Whether festivalgoers were raising a glass with friends, enjoying the entertainment or simply soaking up the atmosphere, there were plenty of memorable moments across the weekend. Here are 15 of the best pictures capturing the spirit of this year’s Pudsey Congs Beer Festival -

Club President Ralph Middlebrook tried out one of the beers as the festival returned this weekend.

1. Pudsey Congs Beer Festival

Club President Ralph Middlebrook tried out one of the beers as the festival returned this weekend. | Steve Riding

The celebrations, at Pudsey Congs Cricket Club, kicked off on Friday (March 28) and will continue through to Sunday.

2. Pudsey Congs Beer Festival

The celebrations, at Pudsey Congs Cricket Club, kicked off on Friday (March 28) and will continue through to Sunday. | Steve Riding

Families are welcome at the event, with free entry for under-18s and children’s entertainment including a bouncy castle and face painting.

3. Pudsey Congs Beer Festival

Families are welcome at the event, with free entry for under-18s and children’s entertainment including a bouncy castle and face painting. | Steve Riding

Terry and Ann Fennelly with Gary and Julie McGreavy, from Pudsey, joined in the fun.

4. Pudsey Congs Beer Festival

Terry and Ann Fennelly with Gary and Julie McGreavy, from Pudsey, joined in the fun. | Steve Riding

From left, Lily Hullah, Lucy Stephenson, Lisa Stolarski and Abi Fairbrother enjoyed the impressive selection of locally brewed ales.

5. Pudsey Congs Beer Festival

From left, Lily Hullah, Lucy Stephenson, Lisa Stolarski and Abi Fairbrother enjoyed the impressive selection of locally brewed ales. | Steve Riding

Guests also enjoyed the refreshing ciders and the ever-popular gin and prosecco bar.

6. Pudsey Congs Beer Festival

Guests also enjoyed the refreshing ciders and the ever-popular gin and prosecco bar. | Steve Riding

