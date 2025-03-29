The celebrations, at Pudsey Congs Cricket Club, kicked off on Friday (March 28) and will continue through to Sunday, bringing together ale lovers, gin enthusiasts and cider connoisseurs in Leeds.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today
This year’s festival featured an impressive selection of locally brewed ales, refreshing ciders and the ever-popular gin and prosecco bar. Visitors of all ages were treated to live music, delicious street food from Jay’s Pizza Project and a lively atmosphere.
Families were welcome too, with free entry for under-18s and children’s entertainment including a bouncy castle and face painting.
Whether festivalgoers were raising a glass with friends, enjoying the entertainment or simply soaking up the atmosphere, there were plenty of memorable moments across the weekend. Here are 15 of the best pictures capturing the spirit of this year’s Pudsey Congs Beer Festival -
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.