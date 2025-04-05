Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This celebrated Indian restaurant has built an impressive reputation for vibrant, fresh and uniquely Gujarati food.

For the last 20 years, Minal Patel has been crafting dishes at Prashad that have won countless fans in Leeds and across the region. And last month, her hard work was recognised at the Yorkshire Evening Post’s prestigious Oliver Awards, where she picked up the prize for Chef of the Year.

It is a glowing achievement, but Minal isn’t the type to rest on her laurels. She explained how she has her eye on even more accolades in the coming years.

“I want to keep pushing,” she said. “Prashad is unique and different - and I want everyone in the world to know the restaurant.”

Prashad’s story began 32 years ago when Minal’s in-laws opened a catering business and sweet shop. It wasn’t until 2004 that she joined the kitchen, bringing a desire to take it to the next level.

The transformation from a deli to a thriving restaurant was a natural progression, fuelled by Minal’s passion for food and ambition to run a restaurant that would stand out.

“When we changed the direction, it was amazing to see how the food put smiles on everyone’s faces,” she recalled.

Minal joined Prashad in 2004. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

The move to Drighlington in 2012 marked a new chapter in Prashad’s story. Word quickly spread about the restaurant’s exceptional food, helping to build a loyal following.

Working alongside her husband Bobby, Minal’s commitment to quality and service is a big part of why the restaurant has earned a prestigious Bib Gourmand recommendation in the Michelin Guide for 12 consecutive years, along with two AA Rosettes.

But despite garnering many accolades over the years, winning Chef of the Year at the Oliver Awards was especially significant. The 43-year-old said: “This was a personal award because it was for my work as a chef. I was so happy.

“My food is very vibrant and fresh, which is why Michelin put us in the guide. Then the AA Rosettes came. But it’s not the end yet. I want more accolades and for everyone to try this food.”

The menu at Prashad reflects her love for bold flavours, while her dedication to sourcing seasonal vegetables ensures that the dishes are as fresh as they are flavourful.

“There are certain dishes that I’d never be able to take off the menu because they’re so popular,” she said.

One of these is chaat, a beloved Indian street food that holds an important place in her heart: “Everything is homemade using a recipe that my mother-in-law created. You can’t eat it every day though, it’s very special.”

The menu at Prashad reflects Minal's love for bold flavours. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Minal’s approach to the vegetarian menu is both thoughtful and generous. Her dishes are rooted in Gujarati traditions, but she also enjoys experimenting with seasonal produce to keep the offerings fresh and exciting.

“We have a set menu and a tasting menu, which is constantly changing,” she said. “A lot of fine dining restaurants do tasting menus, but ours is different. It’s a nine-course menu, and each course has an authentic Indian taste using local produce.”

Laughing, she added: “It’s a decent quantity too. I can’t do small! I’m very generous with the portions, I have a big heart.”

Minal’s talent has not gone unnoticed beyond the confines of Drighlington. Earlier this year, she competed in the hit TV show Great British Menu, where she was pitted against some of the UK’s top chefs.

“When I was selected for Great British Menu, I thought, wow, this is a huge, huge opportunity,” she said.

“It was an amazing experience. To compete with chefs that have Michelin stars was so exciting and I loved it - and I also learned a lot.

“The support from viewers was amazing. Now, at the end of their meals, customers always want to see me. They seem so happy and excited to take pictures. Their comments mean the world. That is more important to me than winning.”