A taste of New Orleans is coming to Wakefield.

Famous Louisiana fried chicken chain Popeyes is set to open in Snowfield Avenue, just across from Snowhill Retail Park.

No opening date has been announced for the new drive-thru, but the branding has gone up and the business is hiring staff.

Popeyes is set to open in Wakefield. Photo: Popeyes | Popeyes

It will accompany the offering at the 10 existing units at the nearby retail park which include Aldi, Iceland, Poundworld, Greggs, McDonalds and Costa.

Popeyes currently has more 3,400 restaurants worldwide, after first opening in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1972. But this new opening is also the latest for Popeyes, which recently launched a delivery kitchen in Leeds. The chain offers a range of burgers and wraps, made with fresh chicken marinated for 12 hours, as well as tenders, hand-battered with buttermilk, and hot wings. Side dishes including fries and mac ‘n’ cheese. It also has a range of milkshakes and ice creams.