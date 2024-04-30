Popeyes Leeds: Famous fast food chain and 'home of Louisiana chicken' set to open in city
Popeyes UK, the home of Louisiana chicken, has today announced that it will be opening a delivery kitchen in Leeds from Wednesday, May 8.
The fast food chain’s famous fried chicken will be available for delivery throughout the city centre.
It’s the brand’s fourth delivery kitchen opening in 2024, and the chain’s 48th location since landing in the UK in November 2021.
Leeds will be able to experience Popeyes world-famous shatter crunch for themselves once they get their hands on the mouth-watering menu, including the iconic Popeyes® Chicken Sandwich which contains its signature 12-hour marinated chicken, and original Southern biscuits and gravy.
Tom Crowley, CEO at Popeyes UK, said: “We are thrilled to announce that a new Popeyes delivery kitchen will be opening in Leeds later this year, bringing the taste of New Orleans to this vibrant city. Our most recent openings have been some of the biggest to date, not just in the UK but for Popeyes globally.”
