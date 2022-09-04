Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oulton Hall hotel, spa and golf resort is nestled in rolling countryside, just five miles from Leeds city centre.

Diners can now tuck into Sunday lunch at its newly-refurbished Claret Jug restaurant and bar, with two courses for £21.50 or three courses for £25.50.

Starters on the new menu include feta cheese crumb and stone-scorched sourdough, smoked mackerel and coronation chicken terrine.

Main dishes on offer are traditional roast topside of British beef, herb and honey-roasted chicken, roast loin of pork, crispy crackling and baked apple.

There’s also pan-roasted Seabass and butternut squash, cashew and sweet potato nut roast.

All main courses are served with Yorkshire puddings, crispy roast potatoes, root vegetable mash, honey roasted parsnips, carrots and gravy.

For dessert, diners can choose from lime and ginger creme brulee, milk chocolate mousse, red berry Eton mess or sticky toffee pudding.

Throughout the rest of the week, the restaurant serves a varied menu of both hearty dishes and light bites.

General manager Mark Illingworth said: “A long time in the planning, we’re delighted to now serve a traditional Sunday lunch to guests and local residents alike.

"Our chefs have worked really hard to craft the most flavoursome dishes.