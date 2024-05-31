Opposite Cafe Chapel Allerton: Leeds coffee shop to transform into cocktail bar by night as part of new pop-up
Opposite Cafe, on Stainbeck Lane, has been delighting coffee lovers since 2013 – and is also home to an impressive brunch menu.
Now, the team behind the venue are set to add cocktails to their repertoire after collaborating with Leeds-based company Blank Canvas Drinks.
From this Saturday (June 1), customers can enjoy crowd favourites like Espresso Martinis, which have been made with Opposite Cafe’s own espresso.
There will be a monthly menu of 14 hand-mixed cocktails available every Friday and Saturday night as part of the pop-up, which will run until July 27. It will run from 6pm until midnight.
The team have said to expect anything from Margaritas and Mai Tais to custom creations, with non-alcoholic cocktails available too.
By day, the coffee shop will be selling bottled versions of the drinks from an in-store shop.
Charlie Bolton, the founder of Blank Canvas Drinks, said: “As a proud regular stall holder at the Chapel Allerton Market and part of the local community, we’re excited to be working with Lou and the team at Opposite to bring our specialty drinks to an in-person crowd for the very first time.
“Our collaboration really showcases the exciting things happening in North Leeds and we can’t wait to meet everyone that comes down.”
