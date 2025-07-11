1. The Cut & Craft, Leeds
The Cut & Craft is located on King Edward Street was the most booked restaurant in Leeds last month. It boasts a 4.6 star rating based on 2,277 reviews. | Tony Johnson
2. The Ivy Asia, Leeds
The Ivy Asia was the second most booked restaurant in June. It has 4.7 stars based on 2,803 reviews on OpenTable. | Simon Hulme
3. The Ivy, Leeds
Its sister restaurant The Ivy comes close behind. It has 10,610 reviews and a 4.6 star rating. | James Hardisty
4. Bill's Restaurant & Bar, Leeds
Bill's on Albion Place was another popular booking in June. The eatery has 4.5 stars and 1,307 reviews. | Google Street View
5. Devour, Holmfirth
Devour in Holmfirth is next on this list of most booked restaurants in West Yorkshire. It has a rating of 4.7 stars from 1,956 reviews. | Devour/Google
6. The Restaurant Bar & Grill, Leeds
The Restaurant, located in the Old Post Office building on City Square, was the sixth most popular restaurant in West Yorkshire. 456 reviews have given it a 4.6 star rating. | JH
