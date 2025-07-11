Each month, the online booking service analyses restaurants across the country to identify those most favoured by customers.

This month, The Cut & Craft topped the list with the most bookings in West Yorkshire, followed closely by its neighbour, The Ivy Asia.

Here are the ten most booked restaurants in West Yorkshire, based on data updated on July 5, 2025:

1 . The Cut & Craft, Leeds The Cut & Craft is located on King Edward Street was the most booked restaurant in Leeds last month. It boasts a 4.6 star rating based on 2,277 reviews. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

2 . The Ivy Asia, Leeds The Ivy Asia was the second most booked restaurant in June. It has 4.7 stars based on 2,803 reviews on OpenTable. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales

3 . The Ivy, Leeds Its sister restaurant The Ivy comes close behind. It has 10,610 reviews and a 4.6 star rating. | James Hardisty Photo Sales

4 . Bill's Restaurant & Bar, Leeds Bill's on Albion Place was another popular booking in June. The eatery has 4.5 stars and 1,307 reviews. | Google Street View Photo Sales

5 . Devour, Holmfirth Devour in Holmfirth is next on this list of most booked restaurants in West Yorkshire. It has a rating of 4.7 stars from 1,956 reviews. | Devour/Google Photo Sales