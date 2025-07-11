The 10 most booked restaurants in West Yorkshire this month, according to OpenTable - including Man's Market and Devour

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 11th Jul 2025, 16:30 BST

OpenTable's latest figures have revealed the favourite restaurants in West Yorkshire.

Each month, the online booking service analyses restaurants across the country to identify those most favoured by customers.

This month, The Cut & Craft topped the list with the most bookings in West Yorkshire, followed closely by its neighbour, The Ivy Asia.

Here are the ten most booked restaurants in West Yorkshire, based on data updated on July 5, 2025:

The Cut & Craft is located on King Edward Street was the most booked restaurant in Leeds last month. It boasts a 4.6 star rating based on 2,277 reviews.

1. The Cut & Craft, Leeds

The Cut & Craft is located on King Edward Street was the most booked restaurant in Leeds last month. It boasts a 4.6 star rating based on 2,277 reviews. | Tony Johnson

The Ivy Asia was the second most booked restaurant in June. It has 4.7 stars based on 2,803 reviews on OpenTable.

2. The Ivy Asia, Leeds

The Ivy Asia was the second most booked restaurant in June. It has 4.7 stars based on 2,803 reviews on OpenTable. | Simon Hulme

Its sister restaurant The Ivy comes close behind. It has 10,610 reviews and a 4.6 star rating.

3. The Ivy, Leeds

Its sister restaurant The Ivy comes close behind. It has 10,610 reviews and a 4.6 star rating. | James Hardisty

Bill's on Albion Place was another popular booking in June. The eatery has 4.5 stars and 1,307 reviews.

4. Bill's Restaurant & Bar, Leeds

Bill's on Albion Place was another popular booking in June. The eatery has 4.5 stars and 1,307 reviews. | Google Street View

Devour in Holmfirth is next on this list of most booked restaurants in West Yorkshire. It has a rating of 4.7 stars from 1,956 reviews.

5. Devour, Holmfirth

Devour in Holmfirth is next on this list of most booked restaurants in West Yorkshire. It has a rating of 4.7 stars from 1,956 reviews. | Devour/Google

The Restaurant, located in the Old Post Office building on City Square, was the sixth most popular restaurant in West Yorkshire. 456 reviews have given it a 4.6 star rating.

6. The Restaurant Bar & Grill, Leeds

The Restaurant, located in the Old Post Office building on City Square, was the sixth most popular restaurant in West Yorkshire. 456 reviews have given it a 4.6 star rating. | JH

