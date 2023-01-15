Following the success of the first steakhouse and bar in York, the team spent months transforming former retail units in the Victoria Quarter into their second venue - and what a job they’ve done. The restaurant is stunning - with high ceilings, glamorous decor (and glassware to match), plush leather seats and a striking centrepiece bar.

We visited on a dreary Wednesday night and it was surprisingly busy. The staff were lovely, professional and polite, and happy to give recommendations.

The drinks menu includes an impressive range of signature cocktails and wine, as well as craft and draught beers, spirits and soft drinks. I ordered the Gin’ojito, which was light and refreshing, while my companion went for Bulleit on the rocks.

The centrepiece bar at The Cut and Craft Leeds

We shared a delicious baked brioche loaf to start, served with a chilli and herb butter which had a nice kick to it.

For our main course, I ordered the pan-roasted sea bass fillets served with dauphinoise potatoes, Tenderstem broccoli, creamy saffron sauce and chilli oil - and our server told us it was her favourite dish on the menu. I can see why; the fish was perfectly cooked, the skin was crisp and the flesh melted in your mouth. Combined with cheesy dauphinoise potatoes, fresh bursts of cherry tomatoes and a zingy saffron sauce - it was a delight and seasoned beautifully.

My companion went for the beef burger and BBQ pulled pork, served in a sesame seed brioche bun with a side of chips. They said the chips were perfectly light and fluffy (I nicked one - and agreed) and the burger was up there with the best they’ve ever had - the meat was tender and bursting with flavour, with the tomato and red onion at the bottom of the burger soaking up the juices and BBQ sauce.

The portions were hearty and while the dessert menu looked very tempting, we were too full to try it - not often the case in premium restaurants. Our total bill came to just over £70 - which, considering the quality of the food and the luxurious surroundings, we were pleasantly surprised with.

The pan-roasted sea bass fillets served with dauphinoise potatoes, Tenderstem broccoli, creamy saffron sauce and chilli oil

The Cut and Craft is oozing with style - but has the substance to match.

Factfile

Address: 23 King Edward Street, Victoria Quarter, Leeds, LS1 6AX

Opening times: Mon-Sun, 11am-10pm.

Scores

Atmosphere: 10

Food: 10

Service: 9

