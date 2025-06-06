The 10 most booked restaurants in West Yorkshire this month, according to OpenTable - including Bavette and Bill's

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 6th Jun 2025, 16:30 BST

OpenTable's latest figures reveal the most-booked restaurants in West Yorkshire.

Each month, the online booking website analyses restaurants across the UK to identify the eateries most favoured by customers.

This month, nine out of the top ten restaurants are located in Leeds, including popular spots such as The Ivy and Bill's.

Here are the ten most-booked restaurants in West Yorkshire for this month:

1. The Ivy Asia, Leeds

The Ivy Asia tops the list of most booked restaurants in West Yorkshire. The Victoria Quarter restaurant has a rating of 4.7/5 and 2,764 reviews.

1. The Ivy Asia, Leeds

The Ivy Asia tops the list of most booked restaurants in West Yorkshire. The Victoria Quarter restaurant has a rating of 4.7/5 and 2,764 reviews. | Simon Hulme

2. The Ivy Victoria Quarter, Leeds

The Ivy closely follows, coming in at number two. It has a 4.6/5 rating and 10,554 reviews.

2. The Ivy Victoria Quarter, Leeds

The Ivy closely follows, coming in at number two. It has a 4.6/5 rating and 10,554 reviews. | James Hardisty

3. The Cut & Craft, Leeds

The Cut & Craft is the third most booked restaurant in West Yorkshire. It has a 4.6 rating and 2,212 reviews.

3. The Cut & Craft, Leeds

The Cut & Craft is the third most booked restaurant in West Yorkshire. It has a 4.6 rating and 2,212 reviews. | Tony Johnson

4. Bill's Restaurant & Bar, Leeds

Bill's on Albion Place is West Yorkshire's fourth most popular restaurant. It has a 4.5/5 rating and 1,303 reviews.

4. Bill's Restaurant & Bar, Leeds

Bill's on Albion Place is West Yorkshire's fourth most popular restaurant. It has a 4.5/5 rating and 1,303 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

5. The Restaurant Bar & Grill, Leeds

The Restaurant Bar & Grill occupies the Old Post Office building on Park Square in Leeds and is the fifth most booked restaurant in West Yorkshire. It has a 4.5 rating and 447 reviews.

5. The Restaurant Bar & Grill, Leeds

The Restaurant Bar & Grill occupies the Old Post Office building on Park Square in Leeds and is the fifth most booked restaurant in West Yorkshire. It has a 4.5 rating and 447 reviews. | James Hardisty

6. Devour, Holmfirth

Devour in Holmfirth is next on this list of most booked restaurants in West Yorkshire. It has a rating of 4.7 stars from 1,939.

6. Devour, Holmfirth

Devour in Holmfirth is next on this list of most booked restaurants in West Yorkshire. It has a rating of 4.7 stars from 1,939. | Devour/Google

