This month, nine out of the top ten restaurants are located in Leeds, including popular spots such as The Ivy and Bill's.
1. The Ivy Asia, Leeds
The Ivy Asia tops the list of most booked restaurants in West Yorkshire. The Victoria Quarter restaurant has a rating of 4.7/5 and 2,764 reviews. | Simon Hulme
2. The Ivy Victoria Quarter, Leeds
The Ivy closely follows, coming in at number two. It has a 4.6/5 rating and 10,554 reviews. | James Hardisty
3. The Cut & Craft, Leeds
The Cut & Craft is the third most booked restaurant in West Yorkshire. It has a 4.6 rating and 2,212 reviews. | Tony Johnson
4. Bill's Restaurant & Bar, Leeds
Bill's on Albion Place is West Yorkshire's fourth most popular restaurant. It has a 4.5/5 rating and 1,303 reviews. Photo: Google Street View
5. The Restaurant Bar & Grill, Leeds
The Restaurant Bar & Grill occupies the Old Post Office building on Park Square in Leeds and is the fifth most booked restaurant in West Yorkshire. It has a 4.5 rating and 447 reviews. | James Hardisty
6. Devour, Holmfirth
Devour in Holmfirth is next on this list of most booked restaurants in West Yorkshire. It has a rating of 4.7 stars from 1,939. | Devour/Google
