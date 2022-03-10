Oliver Awards 2022: Here's what the judges have to say ahead of glittering awards ceremony at Queens Hotel
Following hundreds of entries and hours of deliberation, the Yorkshire Evening Post has unveiled its shortlist for the Oliver Awards 2022.
The finalists across 14 categories were announced last week, celebrating the best of Leeds' food and drink scene after what has been an incredibly challenging two years.
From the city's most vibrant bars and street food start-ups, to brunch connoisseurs and extraordinary fine-dining institutions, the Awards will highlight the outstanding talent that makes up the city's hospitality sector.
A glittering ceremony will be held at the newly-refurbished Queens Hotel on March 28, hosted by much-loved TV presenter Harry Gration.
The finalists will enjoy drinks supplied by Hooting Owl Distillery before dinner, presentations and prizes.
The winner of the award for Outstanding Contribution to the Leeds food and drink scene will be announced on the night, as well as the ultimate accolade of Overall Restaurant of the Year.
Chef Works is sponsoring the highly-competitive Chef of the Year category, while the award for Best Brunch is backed by Northern Catering Equipment.
The Best Fine Dining Experience is sponsored by Hallgarten & Novum Wines and delivery service Pronto has got behind the new Best Takeaway Offering category.
Sustainability is high on the agenda for many hospitality businesses and ReFood UK Limited is sponsoring that award.
Dish Hospitality is behind the Newcomer of the Year category, while Best Bar is sponsored by Kopperberg.
The other categories are Best Cafe/Deli, Best Pub or Brewery, Best Speciality, Best Local Produce, Best Family Friendly, Best Customer Service and the new award for Best Use of Outdoor Space.
Making the all-important decisions is this year's panel of judges; consultant chef Stephanie Moon, wine writer Christine Austin, award-winning blogger Stanley Dru and YEP business and lifestyle reporter Abbey Maclure.
Here's what they had to say
"I was really impressed with so many of the entries," Christine said.
"Not only the quality of the food and presentation, but the way so many had managed to re-structure their businesses during lockdown to keep their customers and their neighbourhood supplied with quality food during this difficult time.
"The Awards are an unmissable event, it's an opportunity to rub shoulders with so many of the great chefs of our region and enjoy great food and wine."
Stanley added: "There are some excellent entries this year, it was amazing to see so many new faces who managed to pull themselves through Covid and bring some new and exciting ideas to Leeds.
"Since this was my first time judging, and as someone who has nibbled and drank their way through Leeds, it was a hard task to choose the finalists.
"I think what we’ve agreed on is a brilliant example of Leeds' finest. And there are so many amazing credible establishments that are growing in popularity, so I think it’s going to get better and better year-on-year."
"What a year it's been," long-standing judge Stephanie said.
"There were outstanding entries with so much quality to review it was very tough to decide, and great to see Leeds has bounced back and showed the resilience of our beloved industry under tough times.
"The team did a great job everyone brought an individual dynamic which was exciting. The amount of entries was staggering and really impressive."
Abbey said: "I was blown away by the quality of entries and it was a tough job to whittle them down, but our finalists really showcase Leeds' fantastic and diverse offering.
"The award ceremony will be a night to remember and I hope many of you will join us for a fabulous celebration of Leeds' food and drink scene."
Who are the finalists of the Oliver Awards 2022?
Best Cafe/Deli
Coffee & Cake House
Fika North
Grön
Le Chalet
Love Brownies
The Leeds Deli
Best Pub or Brewery
Amity Brew Co
Duke of Wellington
Horsforth Brewery
Kirkstall Brewery Taproom & Kitchen
The Beehive Thorner
The Lamb & Flag
The Crown Hotel at Boston Spa
Best Brunch
FINT
Fleur Cafe
Gaucho Leeds Electro Brunch
Grand Pacific
Mans Market
Moss and Moor
Saint Jude
Best Use of Local Produce
Brontae’s
byMölly
CULTO
The Beehive Thorner
The Tetley Bar and Kitchen
Best Bar
Angelica
Below Stairs
Hedonist
Jigger and Jar
Neighbourhood
Salon Prive
Tabula Rasa
Best Speciality
Bundobust
Chophaus
Döner Summer
Issho
Kuala Lumpur Cafe
Oxford Place
Tharavadu
Best Family Friendly
Grumpy’s
Le Chalet
Salute At The White Swan
The Forde
Zaap Thai
Zucco
Best Use of Outdoor Space
Chow Down
CULTO
East 59th
Kirkstall Bridge Inn
Restaurant Bar + Grill
Sustainability Award
Bottle Chop
Eat Your Greens
Gaucho
North Star Coffee
The Alchemist Bar & Restaurant
Best Customer Service
Escapism Bar Group
Fazenda
Kuala Lumpur Cafe
Jigger and Jar
Sukhothai Chapel Allerton
Sous Le Nez
The Assembly
Newcomer of the Year
Brontae’s
CORA
FINT
Nǎm Sông
Sakku
The Crown Hotel at Boston Spa
The Forde
Best Takeaway Offering
Bomba Paella & Tapas
Farsley Fire & Smoke
I am Döner
Manjit’s Kitchen
Maureen’s Kitchen
POCO Sicilian Street Food
Village Pizza
Best Fine Dining Experience
Brontae’s
Chef Jono at V&V
CORA
Dakota Grill
HOME
The Owl
Chef of the Year
Bobby Geetha
Craig Rogan
Elizabeth Cottam
Jono Hawthorne
Kaoru Nakamura
Matt Healy
Simon Jewitt
Yupha Kaewkraikhot (AKA Ban)
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you'll see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.