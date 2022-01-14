The awards ceremony, the 13th hosted by the Yorkshire Evening Post, will take place at the newly-refurbished Queens Hotel on March 28.

Businesses are competing across a range of categories to come away with a coveted Oliver Award and there are some exciting new categories this year, including the best use of outdoor space in response to Covid restrictions.

Industry experts will review the entries, picking their shortlists and eventual winners which will be announced during the ceremony.

Pictured is the Oliver Award ceremony in 2020 at Elland Road's Centenary Pavilion

The categories are: Best Cafe/Deli, Best Gastro Pub & Brewery, Best Brunch, Best Local Produce, Best Bar, Best Speciality, Best Family Friendly, Best Use of Outdoor Space, Sustainability, Best Customer Service, Newcomer of the Year, Best Takeaway Offering, Best Fine Dining Experience, Outstanding Contribution and Chef of the Year.

The winners of each category will be eligible for winning Leeds Restaurant of the Year - the ultimate title.

Yorkshire treasure and former BBC presenter Harry Gration will host the event, running from 7.30pm to 10.30pm, announcing the winners as drinks are poured for guests.

Tickets can be purchased here and businesses can submit their entries at www.oliverawards.co.uk.