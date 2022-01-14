Oliver Awards 2022: How to get tickets for the Queens Hotel ceremony announcing the best restaurants in Leeds
Tickets are now available for the Oliver Awards 2022, a celebration of Leeds' extraordinary food and drink scene.
The awards ceremony, the 13th hosted by the Yorkshire Evening Post, will take place at the newly-refurbished Queens Hotel on March 28.
Businesses are competing across a range of categories to come away with a coveted Oliver Award and there are some exciting new categories this year, including the best use of outdoor space in response to Covid restrictions.
Industry experts will review the entries, picking their shortlists and eventual winners which will be announced during the ceremony.
The categories are: Best Cafe/Deli, Best Gastro Pub & Brewery, Best Brunch, Best Local Produce, Best Bar, Best Speciality, Best Family Friendly, Best Use of Outdoor Space, Sustainability, Best Customer Service, Newcomer of the Year, Best Takeaway Offering, Best Fine Dining Experience, Outstanding Contribution and Chef of the Year.
The winners of each category will be eligible for winning Leeds Restaurant of the Year - the ultimate title.
Yorkshire treasure and former BBC presenter Harry Gration will host the event, running from 7.30pm to 10.30pm, announcing the winners as drinks are poured for guests.
Tickets can be purchased here and businesses can submit their entries at www.oliverawards.co.uk.
