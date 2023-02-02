Restaurants, bars, pubs, cafes, takeaways and chefs in Leeds have until Monday at midnight to enter the Oliver Awards 2023. A panel of industry experts will review the nominations, whittling them down to a shortlist, before the winners are announced at a glitzy ceremony on Monday March 20.

Hosting this year’s ceremony, which is taking place at Headingley Stadium, is award-winning radio broadcaster Rich Williams. Rich presents for Virgin Radio and Leeds United TV, with over a decade of experience in the industry. After the ceremony, guests will enjoy an afterparty at Wellington Street bar Green Room.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Oliver Awards 2023.

Broadcaster Rich Williams will present the Oliver Awards 2023 at Headingley Stadium (Photo: Allan McKenzie)

How do I apply for the Oliver Awards 2023?

Entries are open on the Oliver Awards website until Monday February 6 at midnight. Businesses must have an LS postcode, and/or be based in the Leeds City Council district, to enter.

What categories can I enter into?

The full list of categories is as follows: Best Cafe/Deli, Best Bar, Best World Restaurant, Best Speciality, Best Hotel Restaurant, Best Pub or Brewery, Best Takeaway, Best Fine Dining Experience, Best Family Friendly, Newcomer of the Year, Best Dog-Friendly Venue, Sustainability Award, Best Customer Service, Outstanding Contribution Award, Chef of the Year.

Businesses based in Leeds have until Monday February 6 at midnight to enter (Photo: Simon Hulme)

All finalists will be eligible for the Overall Restaurant of the Year award, crowned by our judges.

Who are the judges?

This year’s judging panel is chef consultant Stephanie Moon, food and travel writer Elaine Lemm, blogger Stanley Dru and YEP lifestyle specialist Abbey Maclure - as well as two guest judges, Rate My Takeaway star Danny Malin and the chairman of Leeds Hotel & Venues Association Wayne Topley. Read their full profiles.

The judges will be reviewing the entries next week, before announcing the finalists.

When and where will the ceremony take place?

The Oliver Awards 2023 will be held at Headingley Stadium on Monday March 20, from 7pm-11pm - hosted by Rich Williams. An after-party for guests will be held at Green Room.

Tickets are now available on the Oliver Awards website.

Who has entered so far?