And thankfully, Leeds has some fantastic options for bakeries in the city. Whether you like almond croissants or slowly fermented sourdough bread, there’s a bakery in Leeds for you.
Our readers have named of some of the finest in Leeds - including one in Kirkgate Market and a few in market town Otley.
Here are 10 of the best bakeries in Leeds.
1. Gilchrist Bakery
Located on York Rd, Osmondthorpe, Gilchrist Bakery is one of the best bakeries in Leeds according to YEP readers. Photo: Mark Thorpe/Google
2. Wildcraft Gluten Free Bakery
Wildcraft Gluten Free Bakery, in Meanwood, is one of the best bakeries in Leeds according to YEP readers. Pictured is co-founder Mina Said-Allsop
3. Street Lane Bakery
Street Lane Bakery, in Moortown, was voted one of the best bakeries in Leeds. Photo: Martin Norris
4. Undergound Bakery
Also in Otley, Underground Bakery was voted one of the best bakeries in Leeds according to YEP readers. It is also one of the best-rated on Google, with a 4.9 star rating from 80 reviews. Photo: Google
5. Dumouchel Patisserie
Dumouchel Patisserie, in Garforth, has been named one of the best bakeries in Leeds. Photo: Google
6. Bondgate Bakery
Bondgate Bakery, in Otley, is one of the best bakeries in Leeds according to YEP readers. Photo: Google
