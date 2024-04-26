10 of the best bakeries in Leeds according to YEP readers - including Wildcraft Bakery and Karpaty

There’s nothing quite like freshly made bread.

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 26th Apr 2024, 04:45 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2024, 04:45 BST

And thankfully, Leeds has some fantastic options for bakeries in the city. Whether you like almond croissants or slowly fermented sourdough bread, there’s a bakery in Leeds for you.

Sign up today and get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox, with the YEP’s free newsletter

Our readers have named of some of the finest in Leeds - including one in Kirkgate Market and a few in market town Otley.

Here are 10 of the best bakeries in Leeds.

Located on York Rd, Osmondthorpe, Gilchrist Bakery is one of the best bakeries in Leeds according to YEP readers.

1. Gilchrist Bakery

Located on York Rd, Osmondthorpe, Gilchrist Bakery is one of the best bakeries in Leeds according to YEP readers. Photo: Mark Thorpe/Google

Photo Sales
Wildcraft Gluten Free Bakery, in Meanwood, is one of the best bakeries in Leeds according to YEP readers. Pictured is co-founder Mina Said-Allsop

2. Wildcraft Gluten Free Bakery

Wildcraft Gluten Free Bakery, in Meanwood, is one of the best bakeries in Leeds according to YEP readers. Pictured is co-founder Mina Said-Allsop

Photo Sales
Street Lane Bakery, in Moortown, was voted one of the best bakeries in Leeds.

3. Street Lane Bakery

Street Lane Bakery, in Moortown, was voted one of the best bakeries in Leeds. Photo: Martin Norris

Photo Sales
Also in Otley, Underground Bakery was voted one of the best bakeries in Leeds according to YEP readers. It is also one of the best-rated on Google, with a 4.9 star rating from 80 reviews.

4. Undergound Bakery

Also in Otley, Underground Bakery was voted one of the best bakeries in Leeds according to YEP readers. It is also one of the best-rated on Google, with a 4.9 star rating from 80 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Dumouchel Patisserie, in Garforth, has been named one of the best bakeries in Leeds.

5. Dumouchel Patisserie

Dumouchel Patisserie, in Garforth, has been named one of the best bakeries in Leeds. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Bondgate Bakery, in Otley, is one of the best bakeries in Leeds according to YEP readers.

6. Bondgate Bakery

Bondgate Bakery, in Otley, is one of the best bakeries in Leeds according to YEP readers. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsOtleySourdough bread

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.