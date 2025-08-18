A new bar and tap room is set to move into a former wine merchant in Leeds city centre following council approval.

The premises have remained empty since the wine merchant relocated to The Calls after outgrowing the venue it called home for 16 years.

A North Yorkshire-based brewery and tap room is set to move into the former Latitude Wine premises.

In the change of use application, applicant Mr S McDonald wrote: “The proposal aims to establish a venue that offers on-site craft beer consumption, enhancing the local economy and community engagement whilst promoting a safe, inclusive and family friendly environment to taste an independent brewery offering, focusing on quality over quantity.”

Internally, the taproom will feature a bar area showcasing the brewery’s products, seating and restroom facilities, as well as a small retail section for merchandise and takeaway sales. Outside, new signage will reflect the brand’s identity while keeping in style with neighbouring buildings.

Mr McDonald added: “Outdoor seating may be introduced, subject to space availability and planning approval. Landscaping will include planters and appropriate lighting to enhance the ambiance.

“The proposed brewery taproom will contribute positively to the local economy and community, offering a unique venue for social interaction and appreciation of locally produced craft beer.”

The application was approved, subject to conditions, by Leeds City Council’s planning committee on August 18, with an officer’s report stating that the proposal is supported by development plan policies relating to use, access, highways, and amenity matters.