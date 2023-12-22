An award-winning independent wine and spirits retailer is set to open its first bar in Leeds.

Latitude Wine and Liquor Merchant has got the keys to a new premises on The Calls. The business has outgrown its current home on Cherry Tree Walk, where more than 1,700 products are packed into a 660 square foot space.

The new unit is three times the size, allowing space for a new ‘tasting room’ alongside the bottles on offer. The bar will serve cheese and charcuterie, a small cocktail menu with the “finest ingredients” and the opportunity to try any one of its thousands of products.

In an Instagram post, founder Chris Hill said: “You will have noticed, if you’re one of our thousands of loyal customers to visit the shop recently, that the our arch way is getting a bit crowded. There’s no room for new products and the old railway arch is desperately in need of a bit of TLC from our Landlord. ⁠

The team at Latitude Wine and Liquor Merchant in Leeds, which is moving home next year (Photo by Jonathan Gawthorpe/National World)

"So earlier this year we started negotiating with Yorkshire Design Group to move into a new premises just down the road in 46 the Calls. ⁠

The unit is three times the size of our current arch, so we realised it was time to fulfil our long term plan of applying for an On as well as an Off Premise License, so we can up our game and serve wine by the glass and spirits by the shot. ⁠”

Chris added that he hoped the business will have moved into the new unit by Spring 2024.

The business was founded almost 15 years ago and has stood firm through the economic crash, the pandemic and now the cost of living crisis - growing every year except during lockdowns.