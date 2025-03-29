Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wine bars can sometimes feel like sitting an exam that you didn't revise for - full of people nodding knowingly and murmuring about “notes of grapefruit”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is not the case at NoNo Wine Bar, the latest venture from Barrique Fine Wines, which has set up shop at Granary Wharf next to Leeds Station.

NoNo is the latest venture from Barrique Fine Wines, a respected West Yorkshire-based wine merchant known for its commitment to "bringing wine to life." | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Instead of forcing you to pretend you know everything about wine, it takes a much more playful approach with an interactive iPad menu that turns ordering into something akin to taking a Buzzfeed quiz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As soon as we sat down in this stylish 60-seat venue, we were handed the digital menu. Instead of a list of intimidating descriptions, we were asked: do we prefer this spice, or that one? How full-bodied do we like our wine? The iPad let us slide a digital scale to indicate our preferences, and in just a few swipes, our ideal wine selections were presented to us.

As soon as we sat down in this stylish 60-seat venue, we were handed the digital menu. | National World

My results led me to a glass of The Flower and The Bee, a Spanish red with assertive cherry and raspberry notes. It was bright, fruity and had a spicy bite that made me sit up a little straighter. A friend ended up with the Melissaki Gero-Deti, an orange wine from Crete, while another went classic with a Vinestral Rioja Crianza, a deep and comforting red from Spain.

From left, The Flower and The Bee, the Melissaki Gero-Deti, and a Vinestral Rioja Crianza. | National World

The three glasses set us back around £30, which felt justifiable given the quality, but not exactly the kind of casual, after-work splurge we’d make every week. This is a place best saved for special occasions. That being said, we didn’t let the price deter us and stayed for a second round, which is as good an endorsement as any.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of NoNo’s more intriguing quirks is its food offering. Instead of the usual charcuterie boards and olives, it has partnered with bao bun specialists BaoBros23. Unfortunately, we didn’t sample any this time, but the idea of pairing wine with pillowy bao buns is certainly an intriguing concept.

Overall, NoNo is a refreshingly modern take on wine drinking - one that strips away the usual pretension and replaces it with a sense of fun. The iPad quiz removes the fear of getting it ‘wrong’, making it the perfect place for both connoisseurs and those who simply want to enjoy a decent glass without the pressure. It’s stylish, well-executed and a great addition to Leeds’ bar scene.

Factfile

Address: Granary Wharf, Neville Street, Leeds, LS1 4BR

Phone: 0113 465 9966

Opening hours: Mon-Thur, 4pm-11pm; Fri-Sat 12pm-12am; Sun, 12pm-10pm

Website: nonowinebar.com

Scores

Drinks: 8/10

Value: 7/10

Atmosphere: 7/10

Service: 7/10