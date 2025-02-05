NoNo Granary Wharf: New wine bar from team behind top Yorkshire merchant to open in Leeds city centre

A brand new wine bar is set to open in Leeds city centre.

NoNo, which is the latest venture from Barrique Fine Wines, will welcome its first customers in March.

Located at the Dark Arches, it will take over the former La Casita site, a 60-seat venue with a small retail space allowing guests to sample wines by the glass and purchase their favourites to enjoy at home.

Bosses said the focus would be on ridding the industry of “unnecessary jargon and pretension”, making wine tasting fun and simple.

With a constantly evolving selection, the bar will focus on new and emerging producers, diverse grape varieties and unexpected finds, alongside cult classics.

Beyond wine, NoNo will offer a carefully curated selection of premium spirits, beers, and soft drinks.

“We believe wine should be about discovery, enjoyment and sharing stories,” said Edd Simpson, founder of Barrique Fine Wines.

“Our aim is to create a space where everyone feels comfortable exploring wine in a way that’s fun, engaging and completely free of intimidation.

“We're excited to offer an extensive wine list with over 50 wines by the glass, giving everyone the chance to discover the incredible diversity of wine/”

Visitors will be able to use an interactive digital menu that filters recommendations based on personal taste preferences, with staff on hand to guide guests through their choices.

