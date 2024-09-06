Leeds Dark Arches: The story of an engineering marvel

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 6th Sep 2024, 04:45 BST

It's the Leeds city centre landmark built using more than 18 million bricks and stones.

The Dark Arches - which span the River Aire, Neville Street, and Swinegate - were constructed to support a railway station, a project which was completed in 1869. This gallery features a range of images including a series from inside the landmark hidden from public view. READ MORE: 20 photos of Vicar Lane down the decades LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Deep within the Dark Arches. Pictured in January 1968.

Deep within the Dark Arches. Pictured in January 1968. | YPN Photo: YPN

A Dark Arches road running beneath City Station towards Neville Street pictured in February 1969.

A Dark Arches road running beneath City Station towards Neville Street pictured in February 1969. | YPN Photo: YPN

The River Aire running under the Dark Arches.

The River Aire running under the Dark Arches. | YPN Photo: YPN

An atmospheric shot of the Dark Arches at the turn of the 1990s.

An atmospheric shot of the Dark Arches at the turn of the 1990s. | YPN Photo: YPN

The Granary Wharf aspect of the Dark Arches. Pictured in March 1989.

The Granary Wharf aspect of the Dark Arches. Pictured in March 1989. | YPN Photo: YPN

Did you visit the Granary Cafe back in the day? The menu and prices make for interesting reading.

Did you visit the Granary Cafe back in the day? The menu and prices make for interesting reading. | jpimedia

