Leeds Dark Arches: The story of an engineering marvel

The Dark Arches - which span the River Aire, Neville Street, and Swinegate - were constructed to support a railway station, a project which was completed in 1869. This gallery features a range of images including a series from inside the landmark hidden from public view.
1. Dark Arches
Deep within the Dark Arches. Pictured in January 1968. | YPN Photo: YPN
2. Dark Arches
A Dark Arches road running beneath City Station towards Neville Street pictured in February 1969. | YPN Photo: YPN
3. Dark Arches
The River Aire running under the Dark Arches. | YPN Photo: YPN
4. Dark Arches
An atmospheric shot of the Dark Arches at the turn of the 1990s. | YPN Photo: YPN
5. Dark Arches
The Granary Wharf aspect of the Dark Arches. Pictured in March 1989. | YPN Photo: YPN
6. October 1995
Did you visit the Granary Cafe back in the day? The menu and prices make for interesting reading. | jpimedia
