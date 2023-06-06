The owner of Oliver's café bar on Otley Road in Guiseley has announced the partnership with locally owned restaurant chain La Casita.

Oliver Kenny, founder and owner of Oliver’s, has joined La Casita as a co-owner and with it comes the news that a selection of the restaurant’s Spanish Tapas dishes will be available at the bar from later this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Kenny said: “I’ve always wanted to offer tapas style food alongside the large selection of drinks, including cocktails, available at Oliver’s. This opportunity with La Casita was presented to me and it all fell into place.”

Founder of Oliver's in Guiseley has become the co-owner of tapas restaurant chain La Casita

The kitchen at Oliver’s has been expanded ahead of the provision of the condensed version of the La Casita menu being made available from this Friday (June 9).

La Casita was set up in 2014 when chefs Simon Miller and Oliver Renton opened their first restaurant in Ilkley before opening up spots in Boston Spa and Skipton.

Mr Kenny, who takes over from co-founder Oliver Renton, said: “I’m hoping we’ll be a meeting spot for a drink and tasty bite to eat after getting off the train or we’ll be the choice of groups who want a night out with great food in their local town.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

La Casita at Oliver’s says it will be providing discount offers when it opens and will host bottomless brunch events every Friday and Saturday and have an early bird dining offer available.