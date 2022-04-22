The Oliver Award-winning restaurant is famed for its authentic south Indian food, in particular its dosa and flavour-packed fish curries.

Now diners can feast on a meat or vegetarian thali, a selection of small plates served in traditional metal bowls, alongside unlimited booze.

There are four cocktails included in the bottomless deal, as well as Tharavadu's house beer.

Tharavadu, Mill Hill, Leeds

Somarasam, which means 'drink of the gods', was created by Tharavadu chefs and Kirkstall Brewery's managing director, John Kelly, who is a regular at the restaurant.

It's a light and refreshing Pilsner-style beer which was created to match the restaurant's South Indian cuisine.

The bottomless brunch deal will launch on May 5.