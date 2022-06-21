Passengers have been urged not to travel at all if possible as thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at Network Rail and 13 train operators go on strike.
Leeds train strikes: Live from Leeds station as commuters warned not to travel in Leeds due to rail disruption
- Leeds rail services will be severely disrupted today
- Passengers have been urged not to travel at all if possible
- Thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at Network Rail and 13 train operators go on strike
A handful of people are inside the station - with the departure board looking bare:
Empty station during usually busy morning commute:
The station is almost completely empty due to the strikes - with notice boards highlighting many cancelled services:
Trains sitting idle on the platforms this morning:
Why are the strikes taking place and how long could they last?
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said Network Rail had offered a 2% pay rise with the possibility of a further 1% later dependent on efficiency savings.
He told BBC’s Newsnight that Network Rail had “escalated” the dispute during Monday’s talks, saying: “They have issued me a letter saying that there are going to be redundancies starting from July 1.
“So rather than trying to come to an agreement in this dispute, they’ve escalated it by giving us formal notice of redundancy amongst our Network Rail members.”
He warned the dispute could continue for months, adding: “It is clear that the Tory Government, after slashing £4bn of funding from National Rail and Transport for London, has now actively prevented a settlement to this dispute.
“The rail companies have now proposed pay rates that are massively under the relevant rates of inflation, coming on top of the pay freezes of the past few years.
“At the behest of the Government, companies are also seeking to implement thousands of job cuts and have failed to give any guarantee against compulsory redundancies.”
The Department for Transport disputed Mr Lynch’s clams, adding that it has cost taxpayers about £600 per household to keep the railway running during the coronavirus pandemic.
Can tickets be used on an alternative service?
Each train operator is issuing its own guidance on whether tickets will be accepted by other services providers during the strike action and what refunds are being offered.
Northern said it has reached a mutual ticket acceptance agreement on all ticket types with TransPennine Express, LNER, East Midlands Railway and Transport for Wales. This is in place from Tuesday until Sunday.
Customers with any ticket dated for Tuesday to Sunday this week can also use their ticket on Monday June 27 or Tuesday June 28.
Which services are running at Leeds stations?
Train operators have issued the following advice on levels of service that can be expected this week should the strikes go ahead.
CrossCountry: No services will run from Birmingham New Street to Bristol Temple Meads, Cardiff Central, Peterborough, Cambridge or Stansted Airport across the three strike days.
A “very limited service” is planned between Bristol Parkway and Plymouth, and Birmingham New Street and Edinburgh Waverley via Leeds, York and Newcastle.
There will also be a reduced service between Birmingham New Street and Manchester Piccadilly.
London North Eastern Railway: Around 38 per cent of usual service levels are planned for its strike timetable. Trains that do run “are likely to be very busy”.
The last train from London King’s Cross to Edinburgh will depart at 2pm, with the last train from London to Leeds setting off at 3.05pm on Tuesday and Thursday or 3.06pm on Saturday.
The last train from Edinburgh to London is due to depart at 12.30pm, with the last train from Leeds to London at 3.45pm.
Northern: Passengers are urged “not to travel” between Tuesday and Sunday as services will be suspended “on most routes” during strike days, and there will be a “significant impact” on non-strike days.
It has stressed that there will be no replacement buses or alternative travel provided.
Where it is able to operate trains, services will be very limited, and trains will not start as early as normal and will finish much earlier than normal.
A skeleton timetable comprising hourly services will operate between 8am and 6pm from Leeds to Sheffield via Wakefield Westgate; Leeds to York via Micklefield; Leeds to Bradford Forster Square; Leeds to Skipton; Leeds to Ilkley; Ilkley to Bradford Forster Square; Skipton to Bradford Forster Square; Darlington to Saltburn, and Liverpool to Alderley Edge via Chat Moss, Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Airport.
TransPennine Express: There will be a “significant reduction in available services” on strike days.
Several stations will be closed, such as Middlesbrough, Scarborough and Selby.
There will also be significant disruption on Wednesday and Friday.