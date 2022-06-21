Leeds train strikes: Live from Leeds station as commuters warned not to travel in Leeds due to rail disruption

Train operators have issued the following advice on levels of service that can be expected this week should the strikes go ahead.

CrossCountry: No services will run from Birmingham New Street to Bristol Temple Meads, Cardiff Central, Peterborough, Cambridge or Stansted Airport across the three strike days.

A “very limited service” is planned between Bristol Parkway and Plymouth, and Birmingham New Street and Edinburgh Waverley via Leeds, York and Newcastle.

There will also be a reduced service between Birmingham New Street and Manchester Piccadilly.

London North Eastern Railway: Around 38 per cent of usual service levels are planned for its strike timetable. Trains that do run “are likely to be very busy”.

The last train from London King’s Cross to Edinburgh will depart at 2pm, with the last train from London to Leeds setting off at 3.05pm on Tuesday and Thursday or 3.06pm on Saturday.

The last train from Edinburgh to London is due to depart at 12.30pm, with the last train from Leeds to London at 3.45pm.

Northern: Passengers are urged “not to travel” between Tuesday and Sunday as services will be suspended “on most routes” during strike days, and there will be a “significant impact” on non-strike days.

It has stressed that there will be no replacement buses or alternative travel provided.

Where it is able to operate trains, services will be very limited, and trains will not start as early as normal and will finish much earlier than normal.

A skeleton timetable comprising hourly services will operate between 8am and 6pm from Leeds to Sheffield via Wakefield Westgate; Leeds to York via Micklefield; Leeds to Bradford Forster Square; Leeds to Skipton; Leeds to Ilkley; Ilkley to Bradford Forster Square; Skipton to Bradford Forster Square; Darlington to Saltburn, and Liverpool to Alderley Edge via Chat Moss, Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Airport.

TransPennine Express: There will be a “significant reduction in available services” on strike days.

Several stations will be closed, such as Middlesbrough, Scarborough and Selby.