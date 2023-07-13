Leeds news you can trust since 1890
New South Indian restaurant set to open on Kirkstall Road in Leeds at former site of Meat Is Dead

A new South Indian restaurant is to open in Leeds at the former location of a vegan restaurant.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 13th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read

Renovation work is currently being carried out at the building on Kirkstall Road that used to be the home of Meat Is Dead. The new South Indian restaurant that will take its place will be called Trissut Pooram.

A member of staff said that the family-run restaurant does not yet have an opening date set in stone but that the kitchen is already up and running and they are offering a takeaway service.

She said that the family had relocated to Leeds from London after running a successful restaurant in the capital for a number of years.

Exterior of Trissur Pooram, a new restaurant that is opening on Kirkstall Road at the site of what used to be Meat is Dead. Photo: James HardistyExterior of Trissur Pooram, a new restaurant that is opening on Kirkstall Road at the site of what used to be Meat is Dead. Photo: James Hardisty
Trissur Pooram will take the place of Meat Is Dead, a vegan restaurant that opened at the prominent spot on Kirkstall Road in June 2021 but sadly closed less than a year later; citing “crippling costs” as the reason.

Trissur Pooram will open later this year. Photo: James HardistyTrissur Pooram will open later this year. Photo: James Hardisty
