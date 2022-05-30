Shock as popular Kirkstall restaurant suddenly closes after being hit with "crippling costs"

Read More
Meat is Dead on Kirkstall Road closed its doors on Sunday night (May 29) to "reset" according to the post.
However, the restaurant said it was not "a permanent goodbye" and was instead "a pause, a shake up and a new beginning".
Their post said: "We, like everyone, have been hit with crippling costs and hard hitting times, we are incredibly sad to pause right now but this is a must for us to be able to continue in any capacity.
"We thank you all for supporting, visiting and returning - each and every single one of you have made our dream and exhaustion worthwhile.
"We look forward to you joining us in our exciting future.
"Big loves x"
Many fans of the restaurant took to social media with their disappointment and sympathy.
One said: "So sad to read this. We visited last Sunday for the first time and loved it. Good luck for the future."