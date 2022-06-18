Leeds Tequila Festival will take place at The Tetley on Friday July 22, organised by Rolling Stone Social - the company behind Leeds Gin Festival and Leeds Whisky Festival.

Former brewery The Tetley, now an art and events space, will welcome ambassadors, makers and creators from tequila distilleries.

Monin Syrups, Tequila Ocho, Patron, Arette and Fortaleza have all been announced on the line-up.

The first Leeds Tequila Festival will be held at The Tetley in July

Tequila Ocho is the world’s first Single Estate tequila, founded by Carlos Camarena and The Official Tequila Ambassador to Europe, Tomas Estes.

There will be over 50 different agave products on show at the festival, including tequila, mezcal and other Mexican spirits.

The Tetley’s fully stocked bar will also serve a range of Tequila-based cocktails, as well as craft beers and wine.

Call Lane's Mexican bar and kitchen, Neon Cactus, will serve tacos at the event

Visitors can explore flavours and create their own style of margarita at The Tequila Ocho and Monin Margarita Bar.

There will be interactive discussions and masterclasses, as well as DJs and live performances, and Call Lane's Mexican bar and kitchen, Neon Cactus, will serve tacos at the event.

Lee Jones of Rolling Social Events said: “We’ve done rum, we’ve done whisky, we’ve done gin…tequila was the next logical step.

"Whether you have just discovered the world of agave or simply enjoy a delicious margarita, there will be something for all levels of interest at our first ever Leeds Tequila Festival at The Tetley this July.”