Nine of the best beer gardens and rooftop bars in Leeds from Headrow House to Springwell

From chilled out beer gardens to stylish rooftop bars, there is an outdoor drinking space fit for everyone in Leeds.

By Abi Whistance
Friday, 17th June 2022, 11:27 am

Looking for somewhere to kick back under the summer sun this weekend?

These beer gardens and rooftop terraces in Leeds are ideal for soaking up the rays over an ice cold pint or two, with several venues soundtracking your weekend with some of Leeds' best selectors and DJs.

1. Springwell

Springwell is a 21000 square foot brewery that has food stalls and plenty of beer to enjoy in the expansive outdoor seating area. DJs also perform vinyl sets at Springwell all weekend.

Photo Sales

2. Headrow House

Headrow House's rooftop bar is a Leeds city centre staple for those who love a cocktail underneath the summer sun. With a beer hall, restaurant and music venue downstairs, and regular DJs on the rooftop each weekend, there is plenty to enjoy at Headrow House.

Photo Sales

3. Green Room

After two years of planning and preparation, the highly anticipated social space, eatery and rooftop bar, Green Room, opened this spring. Arriving just in time for summer, the vegan-friendly, multifunctional £3 million venue will function as a coffee bar and eatery by day, and a bar by night.

Photo Sales

4. Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen

Belgrave has one of the best rooftop terraces in the city, complete with an outdoor bar and partial shelter. Patty Smith’s burgers and Dough Boys pizza will return. Spaces are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Photo Sales
Leeds
Next Page
Page 1 of 3