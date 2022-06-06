Green Room, in Wellington Street, opened with a bang last month as revellers flocked to its sunny roof terrace.
The menu includes a vegan sausage sandwich, herby mushrooms on toast, fully loaded avocado and Grön's signature eggs Florentine.
Sweeter dishes include vegan pancakes and pavlova French toast, while there are three lunch options - sweet potato and halloumi hash, a Buddha bowl and a salmon club sandwich.
Green Room has been two years in the making - with founders Will Habergham and Kirk Allen facing numerous setbacks during the pandemic.
The independent venue boasts a stunning outdoor space and functions as a coffee bar and eatery by day and a bar by night.