Green Room, in Wellington Street, opened with a bang last month as revellers flocked to its sunny roof terrace.

The bar is now serving brunch in collaboration with Grön, which has cafes in Oakwood and York.

The menu includes a vegan sausage sandwich, herby mushrooms on toast, fully loaded avocado and Grön's signature eggs Florentine.

Sweeter dishes include vegan pancakes and pavlova French toast, while there are three lunch options - sweet potato and halloumi hash, a Buddha bowl and a salmon club sandwich.

Green Room has been two years in the making - with founders Will Habergham and Kirk Allen facing numerous setbacks during the pandemic.

The independent venue boasts a stunning outdoor space and functions as a coffee bar and eatery by day and a bar by night.