Fresh flavours have landed at Trinity Kitchen Leeds today - including the return of a Canadian delicacy and a cheesy newcomer.

Starting this week, guests at the shopping centre food court can enjoy delicious food options from the likes of Jimmy Macks, Yoi, Burratattack, Spuds N Bros and Dutty Scran Van.

The new vendors will take over the converted VW Camper Van, Citroen H van, horse trailer, shipping container and J7 van as part of the kitchen's rotating line-up of mouth watering food offerings.

Those looking to try something new are invited to try Yoi, which offers Pan-Asian crispy fried chicken served in a fluffy bao bun, topped with spring onions and crunchy vegetables.

Spud N Bros have returned to serve up its authentic Canadian poutine - chips, gravy and squeaky cheese curds accompanied with a variety of locally sourced toppings, and vegan and vegetarian gravy options.

A brand-new collaboration sees Rob Hallas from Bastards Bistro and Harry Pykett from Homeboy Pizza Co team up to bring Leeds the Dutty Scran Van - a flavourful take on Caribbean cuisine.

Jimmy Macks has returned serving delicious birria tacos accompanied by a mouthwatering dipping sauce, and if tacos aren’t your thing, they also offer warm birria-loaded fries topped with cheese and sauces.

Finally, newcomer Burratattack specialises in deep-friend burattas with a creamy, oozing centre ideal for cheese lovers. The new vendor also offers a range of Italian street food as well as lots of vegan options.

All new vendors will be available from this week (March 25) until Monday, May 26, alongside permanent food options such as Archie’s, Pho, Rola Wala, Tortilla, Pizzaluxe, and recent arrival ThatZiki.

Theo Jefferson-Brown, F&B Retail Manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “We’re excited to bring another incredible line-up of street food vendors to Trinity Kitchen, serving bold, mouth watering flavours, that are sure to satisfy every craving.

“Alongside fan favourites including Spuds n Bros, Jimmy Macks and Yoi, we’re also welcoming new vendors Burratattack and Dutty Scran Van, offering their unique and delicious bites for visitors to enjoy. With this vibrant mix of food options available for the next nine weeks, Trinity Kitchen is the perfect stop for every foodie this Spring.”