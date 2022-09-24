The new arrivals have popped up in a converted VW Campervan, a Citroen H van, a horse trailer, a shipping container and a J7 van, which were installed in the food hall earlier this year.

Housed in Trinity Leeds shopping centre, the new vendors will serve tasty treats for the next nine weeks.

Hong Bao Asian Street Food will be dishing up an array of traditional Chinese dishes such as sizzling pork skewers, homemade vegetable tempura and a variety of curry dishes.

Five new street food vendors have arrived at Trinity Kitchen in Leeds

Back by popular demand is Eat Like a Greek, arriving with fresh, locally-sourced signature Greek dishes such as Greek gyros and souvlakia.

Tikk’s Thai Kitchen will also be making an appearance, with an authentic taste of Southern Thai street food.

The menu will feature mouth-watering bao buns, with a choice of aromatic duck and hoisin or crispy cauliflower and sriracha mayo fillings.

Shoppers can enjoy handmade burgers served in toasted brioche buns from Little Red Food Truck, with the choice of having their burgers gluten or dairy-free, as well as vegetarian or vegan options.

The food truck will also serve a range of refreshing beers and cocktails.

The popular Spuds ‘n’ Bros is also back, serving the traditional Canadian delicacy of poutine with a variety of different toppings and the option of gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian gravy.