New Leeds business combines pub crawl and history tour to create 'fun, interactive and lively' experience

'It's The Beer Talking' will incorporate trips to pubs into a tour offering an insight into how the city of Leeds came to be what it is today.

Various curated beer experiences will also be offered, including beer tasting events which will enable people to sample the vast range on offer in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'It's The Beer Talking' will incorporate trips to pubs into a tour offering an insight into how the city of Leeds came to be what it is today. Credit: Mark Bickerdike

Led by former British Beer Writer of the Year Simon Jenkins and former Joshua Tetley & Son Brewery PR officer Nicky Massen, the business will get the ball rolling on Sunday 26 June with a gentle afternoon ramble which will include trips to four different pubs.

Simon said: “I’ve been leading occasional beer walks in Leeds for many years.

“It’s an amazing and fascinating city. On our circular route you can learn a little about its history and its people and the key events which have shaped its development."

Their standard history and beer tour takes two hours but can be flexible to cater for various needs and there is the option of booking private bespoke tours.

Further walks have been scheduled for 30 June and 9 July and those who attend will be guided through the fascinating and unique history of the city.

Simon said: “You’ll learn how our city is still shaped by its 13th century geography, how it was the scene of audacious industrial espionage, the key role it played in the birth of world cinema – and about an extraordinary human auction, where people were sold to the highest bidder, a little over a century ago.

"And we’ll have a few beers too, of course."

The beer tasting experiences can be booked as private parties or corporate events, and Nicky has claimed the experiences offered by 'It's The Beer Talking' are perfect for reuniting those kept apart by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nicky said: “Most of all, these events are fun, interactive, and lively.

“These can either be private parties for friends, or corporate events for businesses. We held a recent event for a local design firm who wanted to thank their staff for their work during the pandemic.

"After two years during which many people have had to work from home, our beer tastings can be the perfect social event to get them back together."