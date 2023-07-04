Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Black Sheep Leeds: Sadness as Mr Foleys and Chapel Allerton pubs announce permanent closure

Two popular Leeds pubs have closed their doors for good after a shock announcement from the company confirming the “immediate closure” of the venues.
By James Connolly
Published 4th Jul 2023, 17:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 17:34 BST

The Black Sheep Brewing Company Limited announced today (July 4) the immediate closure of three of its pubs, including Black Sheep Tap and Kitchen, in Stainbeck Lane, Chapel Allerton, and Mr Foley’s, in Leeds city centre.

In a statement, it was explained that despite the best efforts of staff to bring the venues back to their pre-covid trading levels, “this has not materialised”.

The closure of the Chapel Allerton venue will mean that burger joint Slap and Pickle, which had been operating from the pub’s kitchen, is now without a home yet again. It previously had residencies at Boar Lane bar Beer Hawk and Assembly Underground in Great George Street.

The closure of the Black Sheep Tap and Kitchen, in Stainbeck Lane, Chapel Allerton, was announced today (July 4). Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe.The closure of the Black Sheep Tap and Kitchen, in Stainbeck Lane, Chapel Allerton, was announced today (July 4). Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe.
A spokesperson said: “Having recently conducted an extensive review of our business, we have explored every angle to try to keep these locations trading profitably, but without success. Unfortunately, the only avenue left for us was the closure of these premises. It is always the last resort for us to make redundancies, and we are saddened to see such dedicated colleagues leaving us, at this time.”

The small number of redundancies will be associated with the company’s retail arm at the head office in Masham.

