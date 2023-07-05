Black Sheep Brewery confirmed yesterday (Tuesday July 4) that it had shut three of its venues, including Black Sheep Tap and Kitchen in Chapel Allerton and Foley’s Tap House in the city centre.

In a statement, the brewery explained that despite the best efforts of staff to bring the venues back to their pre-covid trading levels, “this has not materialised”. Messages of support for the staff have poured in following the news, with dozens of residents responding to an Instagram post announcing the closure of Black Sheep Tap and Kitchen – which opened for the final time on Sunday.

One user said: “So sorry to hear this. Black sheep is our fave in chapel A. Very sad news.” Another added: “Gutted!! Fave pub in Chapel A!”

Black Sheep Tap and Kitchen in Chapel Allerton opened for the final time on Sunday (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The bar and kitchen in Stainbeck Lane, which was open seven days a week, has built up a loyal customer base over the years. One regular customer said: “Really sorry to hear this and for you guys and thanks for the great service. Good luck to all the staff current and past, you will be missed and the closure will leave a big hole in Chapel A.”

Another added: “Thank you to each and every member of the team. It’s been an absolute pleasure to meet so many amazing people. I’m sorry the bar will no longer be there but prouder to call so many of you a friend. You all have my best wishes for the future. Onwards and upwards."

Foley’s Tap House in The Headrow announced it had closed down with immediate effect on Friday. One customer said the pub “would be missed”. Another added: “Aw. Thanks for all the wonderful memories through the years. Been a regular since it was O'Kells. Thank you for the brief return after Covid, and hope all involved find work elsewhere.”

