Publicly accessible planning application documents show that there are plans to convert the building once occupied by clothes shop Peekaboo into a ‘modern drinking establishment’. The proposed venue has been described as similar to a micro bar or cocktail or gin bar, and the address of the premises in the proposal is 26 Queen Street.

The proposal outlines that there would be a bar to the rear corner of the room, with the remainder of the space filled out with tables, chairs and seating. All types of alcoholic drinks would be served if the planning application was approved, as well as soft drinks, tea and coffee. It also stated in the proposal that the only change that would be made to the shop front would concern the writing on the existing sign board, and that no external changes would be made. Existing unisex toilets would be upgraded.

It is outlined in the statement that the building, comprised of a parade of shops with residential flats above, was built in approximately 1990. The proposal also states it is understood the venue falls just within the Morley Conservation Area. The venue is located in a vibrant area of Morley and a section of the heritage statement in the proposal reads: “It is better for the area that the vacant shop is used rather than have it empty.”

