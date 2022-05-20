Here are five of the best places to try for a crisp gin and tonic or tasty gin cocktail.

Tailors Gin

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tailors Gin is a small prohibition-style speakeasy tucked away in the Grand Arcade.

Tailors Gin, 23-24 Grand Arcade, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS1 6PG

Tailors Gin is a small prohibition-style speakeasy tucked away in the Grand Arcade.

Full of kitsch art work and novelty decorations, this 1920's style bar is perfect for those wanting an immersive experience with a cocktail or two.

Tailors also has a large gin collection, as well as their own small batch gin that features as the house special.

The Botanist serves up cocktails and gins as delicate as their decor.

Pinnacle Beer and Gin Hall

1 Bond Street, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS1 5BQ

Concept Tavern's latest city centre venue opened this week and offers a diverse selection of over 100 gins, over 20 draught lines including craft and world beers, 7 pool tables, shuffleboard and Sky Sports and BT Sports.

The new bar resides in the venue previously occupied by Roxy Lanes, which is currently undergoing a dramatic £250k transformation.

Pinnacle Gin and Beer Hall opened this week and offers a diverse selection of over 100 gins, over 20 draught lines including craft and world beers.

The Botanist

The Botanist, 67 Boar Lane, Trinity Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS1 6HW

The Botanist serves up cocktails and gins as delicate as their decor.

With Victorian-style wallpaper and plenty of flowers spreading themselves across the spacious venue, this bar is a gin lover's dream for a glass of bitter Masons and a fruity tonic.

The Gin Room

The Gin Room, 55 Otley Road, Headingley, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS6 3AB

Walk through Mediterranean restaurant Santorini and stumble across the hidden gem of Headingley: The Gin Room.

Always stocked full with over 20 handpicked gins and plenty of mixers, this bar is perfect for an after dinner treat with quirkily-served cocktails topping the menu too.

Granville’s Beer and Gin House

Granville’s Beer & Gin House, 20 Long Row, Horsforth, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS18 5AA

An intimate bar with over 25 gin labels on the menu, Granville’s Beer and Gin House is just a short trip away from the city centre in Horsforth.