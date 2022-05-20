Here are five of the best places to try for a crisp gin and tonic or tasty gin cocktail.
Tailors Gin
Tailors Gin, 23-24 Grand Arcade, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS1 6PG
Tailors Gin is a small prohibition-style speakeasy tucked away in the Grand Arcade.
Full of kitsch art work and novelty decorations, this 1920's style bar is perfect for those wanting an immersive experience with a cocktail or two.
Tailors also has a large gin collection, as well as their own small batch gin that features as the house special.
Pinnacle Beer and Gin Hall
1 Bond Street, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS1 5BQ
Concept Tavern's latest city centre venue opened this week and offers a diverse selection of over 100 gins, over 20 draught lines including craft and world beers, 7 pool tables, shuffleboard and Sky Sports and BT Sports.
The new bar resides in the venue previously occupied by Roxy Lanes, which is currently undergoing a dramatic £250k transformation.
The Botanist
The Botanist, 67 Boar Lane, Trinity Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS1 6HW
The Botanist serves up cocktails and gins as delicate as their decor.
With Victorian-style wallpaper and plenty of flowers spreading themselves across the spacious venue, this bar is a gin lover's dream for a glass of bitter Masons and a fruity tonic.
The Gin Room
The Gin Room, 55 Otley Road, Headingley, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS6 3AB
Walk through Mediterranean restaurant Santorini and stumble across the hidden gem of Headingley: The Gin Room.
Always stocked full with over 20 handpicked gins and plenty of mixers, this bar is perfect for an after dinner treat with quirkily-served cocktails topping the menu too.
Granville’s Beer and Gin House
Granville’s Beer & Gin House, 20 Long Row, Horsforth, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS18 5AA
An intimate bar with over 25 gin labels on the menu, Granville’s Beer and Gin House is just a short trip away from the city centre in Horsforth.
Try a classic gin and tonic or explore a little with one of their freshly made gin cocktails, perfect for a relaxed weekend evening in the sun.